Mar 16, 2017
Drone Footage of Incredible European Landscapes
To say filmmaker Vadim Sherbakov is in love with his DJI Phantom 3 Pro is an understatement; it has traveled with him across the globe and back. This film, Icarus, includes footage from the Isle of Skye, the Italy's Dolomites, Russia, and Iceland. These places are some of the most beautiful on earth, and Sherbakov really does them justice. Follow more on his Instagram and website.
