Photo: Jessica Brownlow

Jessica Brownlow

In November of 2016, in the skies above Eloy, Arizona, 65 women jumped out of three planes, linked hands, and set the world record for the largest all-female, headfirst, group skydiving formation—which is even more difficult than it sounds. It took the women 16 tries, each time from 18,000 feet, braving temperatures down to minus 13 degrees while falling at terminal velocity. Just after sunrise on the fourth day, with a weather system moving in, they finally succeeded, holding hands for 8.5 seconds before an altimeter alarm sounded in their ears, indicating that it was time to break apart and deploy their parachutes. Brownlow captured fellow jumper Magali Braff and 12 other women on her GoPro seconds after exiting the plane. “It was a really cool moment, looking across the formation,” the skydiver from Oakland, California, says. “A kind of calmness came over everyone as we linked together.”

The Tools: GoPro Hero5 Black with Cookie G3 mount, ISO 100, f/2.8, 1/1,400 second