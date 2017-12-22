Eddie Clark
Every year, dozens of mountain bikers head to Valdez, Alaska, to ride steep, snow-covered slopes at the Chugach Fat Bike Bash. Last March, Clark joined them and encountered two feet of fresh powder, below-zero temperatures, and 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts. Despite the harsh conditions, Clark followed mountain bikers Andrew Taylor and Noah Brousseau to Solomon Lake, where they were sheltered from the gales. “You can see the wind whipping snow off the peaks in the background,” says the 47-year-old photographer. “I was trying to bring in an element of the weather and give a sense of how big the terrain was.”
The Tools: Nikon D500, 16–80mm f/2.8 lens, ISO 200, f/8, 1/2,500 second