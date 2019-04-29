Photo: Ian Tuttle

9:21 A.M.

At this hour on the Golden Gate Bridge, bike commuters are sparse and the tourists have yet to arrive. “I’ve ridden over the bridge well over a thousand times in my life. And I’ve seen a lot of things beautiful and traumatic and sad happen here,” he says.

It’s superpowerful, and it never gets old. “It’s really special to be able to do this. Plus, it saves me like $8 per day in bridge toll.”