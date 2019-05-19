Photo: Matt Maynard

An arriero and his son bring cattle down from the Andean foothills.

Dudeck and his Chilean wife, Meylin Ubilla, spent ten years hiking the few established trails in southern Chile and Argentina before beginning to knit together the GPT. Dudeck got the idea for a single trail after returning home from a 2012 horse trek; once back in Europe, he deciphered the route his guides had taken him on using satellite imagery. “You don’t see it continuously,” he says, “but you see enough to know there should be a connection.” The 12-inch-wide depressions made by the arrieros and Pehuenche people driving animals could be seen in images captured from space. It was a eureka moment, enough for Dudeck to start creating his massive Andean thru-hike.

Linking this rough singletrack together with established routes, Dudeck mapped 800 miles from Descabezado Volcano to the town of Cochamó. Initially, he encountered problems weaving his route through Chile’s southern river and lake regions, where forest obscured tracks visible in satellite images.

Then he discovered pack rafting. By carrying a five-pound inflatable pack in his rucksack, Dudeck and Ubilla were able to leapfrog areas made almost inaccessible by thick rainforest.