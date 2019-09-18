Inside the Wildest Race on the Urban Running Scene

Photo: Keith E. Morrison

It’s a humid, mid-September evening in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The OSR10K is about to be unleashed on this unsuspecting waterfront neighborhood. Since the inaugural edition in 2014, this race has been a highlight on the annual series of unsanctioned events put on by Joe DiNoto—founder of the Orchard Street Runners and noted impresario of semi-legal fun. (His next event is a midnight half marathon that will be staged in London, on Halloween.)

“This is one of the most desirable races out there for anybody that knows what we do,” DiNoto says of the OSR10K. “It’s the most elite, sharpest-edged race of the urban running scene.”

—Martin Fritz Huber