In 2018, 857 people on bikes were killed by drivers in the U.S.

It was the deadliest year for cyclists and pedestrians on American roads since 1990.

And it wasn’t an anomaly—cycling fatalities have been on the rise since 2010, while driver and passenger fatalities have reached all-time lows.

In 2020, even as COVID-19 drastically cuts down car traffic, the cyclist death toll is still mounting.

Jump to content
Outside Feature

This Is Every Cyclist Who Was Killed by a Driver in 2020

It hasn’t been this dangerous to ride a bicycle on American roads in three decades. And in the face of our greater public-health crisis, more people than ever are riding bikes to avoid public transportation and to safely exercise outside. That means that as restrictions lift and cars begin returning to our roads at pre-pandemic levels, even more cyclists will die. This year, Outside is tracking every cycling traffic fatality. Read more about why we’ve embarked on the #2020cyclingdeaths project.

Last updated: May 4, 2020, 10:46 A.M. MST

section divider

Outside’s Database of 2020 Cycling Deaths

Each week we’re searching news databases and local-news archives for reports on cyclist fatalities. Outside also welcomes tips. If you know someone who was killed or injured by a driver while riding their bike, tell us about it by sending an email to 2020cyclingdeaths@outsideim.com.

Jump to Latest Stories
section divider

The Problem at a Glance

Traffic Deaths on U.S. Roads Are Decreasing, but Cyclist Deaths Are Increasing

Click legend to toggle chart data

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

These are the deadliest states for cyclists.

From 2014 through 2018, 43 percent of cycling deaths happened in just three states: California, Texas, and Florida. These states comprise only 27 percent of the country’s population.

New York was the fourth-deadliest state for cyclists, and New York City in particular saw a significant increase in deaths during the past couple of years.

Sources: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System and U.S. Bureau of the Census

Don’t call it an accident.

Studies of fatal crashes from 2015 to 2019 found that:

9% invloved a speeding driver

involved a speeding driver

16% involved a drunk driver

involved a drunk driver

20% were a hit and run

were a hit-and-run

Sources: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System

Our justice system favors drivers.

According to data collected by cycling advocate David Cranor for the nonprofit Greater Greater Washington, between 1971 and 2019, there were 132 cyclists killed by drivers in the Washington, D.C., area.

Of the drivers involved:

Greater Greater Washington drivers allowed in cycling deaths

Source: Greater Greater Washington

What’s Causing the Death Toll?

Americans are driving faster than ever.

In 1995, Congress removed the national maximum speed limit of 65 miles per hour. Since then, limits on interstates and local roads have ratcheted higher–along with the proportion of cycling deaths on high-speed arterials.

From December 2017 to December 2018, speed limits were raised on 196 miles of roads in Los Angeles.

Americans are driving faster than ever

Higher speeds mean higher fatality rates. Below is the risk of serious injury or death when a person is hit by a vehicle at various speeds.

Americans are driving faster than ever

Sources: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, CBS, Los Angeles Times, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

We’re driving more than ever.

The total miles driven by Americans from 1994 to 2017 increased by 854 billion, a 36 percent jump in 23 years.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

We’re on our phones all the time.

25% Americans admit to multitasking and driving

of American adults admit to multitasking and driving

Source: Businesswire

192% of drivers were actually distracted by electronics while driving

of drivers using a safe-driving app were actually distracted by electronics at some point while driving

Source: Bloomberg

We’re buying larger cars that keep getting larger—and are more likely to kill people on foot and on bikes.

The percentage of SUVs and trucks among new cars sold has ballooned.

40% in 1994 versus 72% in 2019

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

A cyclist or pedestrian’s chances of dying increase by 50 percent if they are hit by an SUV or a truck instead of a sedan.

A cyclist or pedestrian's chances of dying increase by 50% if he or she is hit by an SUV or truck instead of a sedan.

Source: Traffic Injury Prevention

Research by Philip Kiefer

Illustration by James Round

section divider

Reads

section divider

More

The Driver Who Killed a Cyclist and Was Charged with Murder

Jennifer Lloyd was riding next to a friend when the Ford 500 sedan raced past. Lloyd, who estimates the Ford sedan was going 100 miles per hour down a two-lane road without a paved shoulder, turned to her friend and offered a blunt assessment: “That guy is going to kill someone.”

Read More