Last updated: May 4, 2020, 10:46 A.M. MST
This Is Every Cyclist Who Was Killed by a Driver in 2020
It hasn’t been this dangerous to ride a bicycle on American roads in three decades. And in the face of our greater public-health crisis, more people than ever are riding bikes to avoid public transportation and to safely exercise outside. That means that as restrictions lift and cars begin returning to our roads at pre-pandemic levels, even more cyclists will die. This year, Outside is tracking every cycling traffic fatality. Read more about why we’ve embarked on the #2020cyclingdeaths project.
Outside’s Database of 2020 Cycling Deaths
Each week we’re searching news databases and local-news archives for reports on cyclist fatalities. Outside also welcomes tips. If you know someone who was killed or injured by a driver while riding their bike, tell us about it by sending an email to 2020cyclingdeaths@outsideim.com.
The Problem at a Glance
Traffic Deaths on U.S. Roads Are Decreasing, but Cyclist Deaths Are Increasing
Click legend to toggle chart data
These are the deadliest states for cyclists.
From 2014 through 2018, 43 percent of cycling deaths happened in just three states: California, Texas, and Florida. These states comprise only 27 percent of the country’s population.
New York was the fourth-deadliest state for cyclists, and New York City in particular saw a significant increase in deaths during the past couple of years.
Don’t call it an accident.
Studies of fatal crashes from 2015 to 2019 found that:
involved a speeding driver
involved a drunk driver
were a hit-and-run
Our justice system favors drivers.
According to data collected by cycling advocate David Cranor for the nonprofit Greater Greater Washington, between 1971 and 2019, there were 132 cyclists killed by drivers in the Washington, D.C., area.
Of the drivers involved:
What’s Causing the Death Toll?
Americans are driving faster than ever.
In 1995, Congress removed the national maximum speed limit of 65 miles per hour. Since then, limits on interstates and local roads have ratcheted higher–along with the proportion of cycling deaths on high-speed arterials.
From December 2017 to December 2018, speed limits were raised on 196 miles of roads in Los Angeles.
Higher speeds mean higher fatality rates. Below is the risk of serious injury or death when a person is hit by a vehicle at various speeds.
We’re driving more than ever.
The total miles driven by Americans from 1994 to 2017 increased by 854 billion, a 36 percent jump in 23 years.
We’re on our phones all the time.
of American adults admit to multitasking and driving
of drivers using a safe-driving app were actually distracted by electronics at some point while driving
We’re buying larger cars that keep getting larger—and are more likely to kill people on foot and on bikes.
The percentage of SUVs and trucks among new cars sold has ballooned.
A cyclist or pedestrian’s chances of dying increase by 50 percent if they are hit by an SUV or a truck instead of a sedan.
Research by Philip Kiefer
Illustration by James Round
