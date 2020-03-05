We’re in the Middle of a Sports-Bra Revolution

Ultimately, though, all these technological innovations, paradigm shifts, and design changes are moot if women don’t alter the way they shop for bras. The vast variety in chest shapes and breast-tissue compositions mean that bras fit women differently—even women of the same size. Simply ordering bras online in the same size you’ve always bought won’t do.

This year Lululemon is planning to equip a few of its stores with a bra-fit program that involves running on a treadmill wearing a sensor-equipped bra that “uses intelligent digital technology to map guests’ unique physical requirements, personal-movement profile, and sensory preferences,” says Murnaghan. The idea is to match women with their perfect sports bra.

Brooks is taking a different tack. It wants the in-store buying experience to “be less medical and more preference-based,” says Ruckman. Through its retailer fit-training program, the brand is beginning the process of teaching shop employees to ask women trigger questions—How old are your lingerie bras, and what size are they? How do you like your bras to feel?—rather than basing their fit decisions off a sizing chart.

As for consumers, Ruckman emphasizes the importance of trying out new bras on a run, rather than just bouncing around in a fitting room. (Brooks’s 90-day satisfaction guarantee allows for this. Reebok and Nike have a similar 30-day guarantees, and Lululemon says it will take back used items that customers aren’t happy with.) Jumping up and down may seem like a good way to judge a bra’s motion-reduction capabilities, but Ruckman points out that real-life running motion is very different. Plus, watching yourself do that in front of a mirror is misleading, she says, because “when you just start shaking your breasts, they’re gonna move. They should move!” No bra completely removes breast movement. The best ones minimize it and fit properly, and you are the only one who can ultimately judge the latter. “Don’t get stuck and engrained in a size,” she says. “Figure out how you want your bra to feel. Is the band too tight or too loose? Is the strap falling down or digging in? Is there gaping in your cup?”

Pinch points, restriction, and bulging at the side of the cup are the main things to avoid. A bra that fits well will have no excess fabric (your breasts totally fill the cups). The band and straps should be just tight enough that you can’t comfortably fit more than two fingers underneath them, and the band should also sit level all the way around, rather than riding up in the back.

Many running stores host their own group bra-fitting events. In some cases, motivated runners have taken matters into their own hands, like Dallas-based Alexandria Williams, who organizes regular bra-fitting events called Bras and Brunch, oriented specifically toward women who are plus-size or large chested.

The extra effort required to find a bra that fits is worth it. The first time I stepped away from sizing charts and bought a sports bra simply based on how it felt was in 2016, and it only happened because the opportunity fell directly into my path on my commute to a coffee shop. Lululemon was doing a trunk show at a yoga studio in town. On a whim, I stopped to flick through the racks and paused at the Energy bra, a pullover with thin, crisscrossed straps and a medium-coverage front. It was exactly the type of good-looking bra I was sure would never work for my chest. For some reason, I tried it on anyway. To my complete shock, it fit. The band hugged my rib cage securely. The cups offered enough coverage to prevent spillage without feeling like a heat trap and enough compression to keep everything roughly in place without screaming, “My boobs are so unruly I need a sport corset to strap them down!” And the straps—cute straps!

By that point in my life, I’d already skied off 12,000-foot peaks, run hundreds of high-altitude mountain miles, and climbed many thousands of vertical feet on rock. But wearing that bra, I felt like more of an athlete than I ever had before. This wasn’t simply because I liked the way I looked (though I did). It was because, for the first time, I didn’t feel like there was a part of my body that was wrong.

The bra didn’t support me any better than my old ones had. More than that: it wasn’t even enough to run in. But for everything else in my active lifestyle—skiing, rock climbing, yoga, hiking—it was more comfortable, and made me feel better about myself for it.

That purple bra, along with another identical one I bought in the following months, is still my favorite. But it’s far from the only one I wear. Emboldened by unexpected fit success, I opened myself up to trying on even more bras from even more brands until I’d amassed a core army of support systems that I loved for different activities: a high-impact run bra; several medium-impact models for slow runs, climbing, and hiking; and a low-impact number for multi-day trips (it’s so comfortable I can sleep in it). The options were out there, waiting for me to wake up and find them. And fortunately, they’re only getting better.

Art by Petra Zeiler