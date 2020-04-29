No superpower works in a vacuum—we all need a little inspiration. Shattuck idolizes and tries to model himself after Marcus Luttrell, the former Navy SEAL who was the inspiration behind the Hollywood film Lone Survivor, and David Goggins, another former SEAL, who has completed more than 60 ultra-endurance events and wrote the bestseller Can’t Hurt Me. Goggins is a regular on Luttrell’s Team Never Quit podcast.

To follow the path of Luttrell and Goggins, one has to have a certain tendency toward masochism: “I motivate myself with dark images, like me at the bottom of a sewer. That image makes me very strong,” Goggins says in one podcast interview. “Motivation is not enough. Motivation is crap. You need passion.”

Shattuck certainly has the latter. During our initial phone call, his voice broke as he relayed the hardships Luttrell survived in Afghanistan. “These servicemen and women—what they do, what they go through, they break their bodies and they keep going,” he sobbed. “Like Marcus, I made the decision a long time ago that I’m not going to quit. I am never going to quit.”

Shattuck’s emotional response surprised me, especially since he has never been in the military. But as we run through the countryside, I soon realize that his same intensity bubbles to the surface with most everything he does. He tells me about his “pace pyramids,” a psychological boost he uses on his least motivated days to get through the miles, running nine at a 15-minute pace, eight at a 14-minute pace, and so on until he’s done. (“If I start out slow enough,” he says, “I just don’t quit.”) Then he relays his vegan period, a phase during which he ingested 25 scoops of a green superfood powder per day, a habit he had to stop because he got so wired that, he says, “I felt like I was drinking electricity.”

As the miles tick off on our loop of Ripon, Shattuck’s inspirational quotes give way to a darker past. In high school, he ran cross-country but was also a “party animal” who smoked two packs of cigarettes a day and raged all night, using alcohol, and later cocaine, to extremes. He still managed to go to college and graduate from UW-Stevens Point with a degree in social science. After school he worked in various accounting positions in Madison while continuing to party. He ran during those years but not enough to combat the excess. By 2004, his previously lithe six-foot-one-inch, 150-pound frame had ballooned to 240 pounds.

“I was a pack-a-day marathoner,” he jokes. In 2006, he ran the Chicago Marathon in 3:09:31, just 29 seconds under the cutoff to qualify for Boston, which he completed two years later with his brother, Steve. (Their sister, Alison Dawson, still holds the two-mile record at Ripon High School and earned a Division I track and cross-country scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.)

Shattuck’s partying life abruptly ended in 2013, he says, after a person close to him went on a drug binge that nearly killed him. With that wake-up call, he doubled down on the natural endorphin highs he got from running, eventually increasing his mileage to 50- and 100-mile ultras. Then, in the summer of 2018, a friend from high school died from alcohol poisoning.

“The guy drank himself to death,” he says. In the aftermath, Shattuck dreamed up the 26 Days of Christmas, an effort to run a marathon every day for 26 days straight, starting on November 30, 2018. Shortly after, in mid-December, Shattuck was fired from his job as a senior financial specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Losing his job hit him hard.

“I crumbled as bad as you could imagine,” he says. “I could not fucking stop crying. I didn’t realize how much of my identity was tied up in that job.”

He stopped sleeping much, getting just one to three hours each night. But he continued to run his marathons, often starting at 3 or 4 A.M. During those early-morning jogs, he fantasized about how he could end his life without his family suspecting suicide. He started to break down in tears at the slightest provocation. The suicidal thoughts became a near constant presence in his mind. He made a plan to head west to the mountains and “accidentally” get lost on a run, disappearing off the face of the earth.

One of the only things that stopped him, he says, was a Team Never Quit podcast with U.S. Marine Dakota Meyer, who received the Medal of Honor for saving the lives of 36 U.S. soldiers and allies in Afghanistan in 2009. A year later, a drunk Meyer pulled his Glock out of his truck’s glove compartment and tried to kill himself. The pistol was unloaded. Meyer subsequently sought help for post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Jesus Christ, man,” Shattuck told me. “If someone like that doesn’t fucking end it, I thought, I can’t end it either.”

But Shattuck was freaked out by the twists and turns of his own mind. “It was clear I needed fucking immediate help.”

That December, he called an after-hours clinic in Madison. The nurse referred him to a doctor who later diagnosed him with bipolar disorder and prescribed an antipsychotic drug.

When Shattuck finished the last marathon of his 26 Days project on Christmas morning, he couldn’t find a legitimate reason to quit. So, like the Forrest Gump cliché, he kept on running. “26.2 miles is My New Baseline,” he wrote on Strava, on December 26, 2018, deciding at that point to run a marathon a day for the rest of his life. He divested his retirement account—about $5,000—into a year’s worth of running shoes, protein powder, and other incidentals. (He also looked for sponsorship but didn’t have any luck.) But the cash did nothing for the pounding he took during the unrelenting miles. His shins swelled so much that his lower legs became bigger than his thighs. In January 2019, he got the flu, which caused vomiting and diarrhea. But he kept running. “One day I went out at 12:49 A.M. at minus-25 temperatures and minus-52 windchill to shuffle around on unplowed sidewalks to make sure I could finish,” he says. That marathon took him eight hours, but he did it.

“Complete excess. That’s me by nature,” he says. Perhaps as a result of the insomnia, Shattuck started having intense hallucinations.

“I’d be on an early-morning run, and I’d see a woman with a round face smoking a cigarette, and it would turn out it would be a bush,” Shattuck says. He had the same vision multiple times, which “scared the shit out of me.” He quit his medication and eventually moved back to Ripon to live with his retired parents.