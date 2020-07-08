Las Flores, an adobe village in the desert, was the end of the line. From here we would have to cut sharply left, into the mountains. We dragged our expedition bags from the bus, ducked into a gas station while protecting our eyes from a dust storm, pulled out a Spanish dictionary, and asked whoever would listen how to get to Majadita.

Nobody had heard of it, even though you could see the Andes from where we stood. We were told to talk to the soldiers who policed the border. Their headquarters were across the road from the gas station.

Large bought me a pile of junk food and got himself several pots of coffee. “I don’t like it,” I said, eating corn chips. “Nothing good ever comes from talking to the cops.”

Large agreed but pointed out that we didn’t have much choice. Eventually, he shouldered his expedition pack, hung mine from his neck, grabbed our two 50-pound duffels, and marched over to the barracks, where a soldier escorted us into a small room with a crackling fireplace at one end and a TV at the other. There were two more soldiers inside, male and female, both in identical green uniforms. They were watching TV, bouncing between a lusty telenovela and a soccer match. They ignored us for a while, then flipped through our heavily stamped passports with indifference. They had no idea why we were here.

For all the time I’ve spent in Spanish-speaking countries, I should know the language by now, but I don’t. I stumbled along with individual words and charades. “Escalar,” I said, using imaginary ice axes to show myself climbing imaginary ice.

When we’d finally conveyed what we were doing, the female soldier pointed at me and said, “Asi que tú eres el escalador.” (I looked it up later: “So you are the climber.”) Then she pointed to Large and said, admiringly, “Y él es el camión.”

“What did she just call me?” he asked.

“A truck,” I said. This pleased him.

Eventually, a higher-ranking soldier was brought in to give us the bad news: the border was closed.

“Por qué?” I asked. He said the snow was very deep, that no one crosses in winter.

Shouldn’t I have known this? I’d tried. My eldest daughter, Addi, is fluent in Spanish, and she’d made several international calls on my behalf but never got a straight answer about how to reach the mountain from Chile or Argentina.

“Man, are we screwed,” Large said.

I noticed that the soldiers had an internet connection, and with their permission I managed to pull up a few magazine stories I’d written. Using Google Translate, they were able to read my stuff, including an article about my wretched ascent of Mount Everest in 2012.

This changed their minds. With real alacrity, they typed up a lengthy document, which basically said that the nation of Argentina would not be responsible for our asses and that we could not expect a rescue if we got in trouble.

The soldiers arranged to have a pickup drive us into the Argentinian Andes. Large and I sat crammed into the back of the cab, behind a driver and two soldiers. They were all delighted by the opportunity to get off the base, especially on such an absurd errand. We traveled 25 miles to the border-guard station, the last outpost in Argentina. Two lonely soldiers unlocked the gate and we drove through, but after a couple of miles the driver stopped. He said the snow was too deep. We laughed. There was no more than four inches on the ground. We were still over 20 miles from where we planned to put base camp. We tried to bribe him, but he said that he had never driven in snow and steadfastly refused to go any farther.

The soldiers helped us unload our mountain of gear in the middle of the road.

“Te deseo buena suerte, pero dudo si la conseguirás,” one said, shaking our hands. (“I wish you good luck, but I doubt you will get it.”) The other said the wind was fiercer than the devil, ominously adding, “Ya verás.” (“You will see.”)

We shouldered stunningly heavy packs—two weeks of food and fuel, mountaineering gear, Arctic parkas, minus 40 bags, a four-season tent—and staggered up the road until dark, advancing what felt like only a few miles. We stomped out a platform and set up in the middle of the road. It was utterly windless.

Around midnight, Large and I were awakened by the sound of a freight train. In minutes, we were hit by winds that almost tore the tent right off us. I crawled outside and used bowling-ball-size stones from the roadside to tie down the guylines.

“Feels like Wyoming!” Large yelled.

“I don’t think the tent will last the night!” I said. It did, but barely. In the morning, we moved camp to a more sheltered location by a river that paralleled the road. The wind was still so fierce that we had to put blocks of ice on our half-full packs to keep them from blowing away.

We were in a fix and we knew it. We were too far from the mountain. Our packs were too heavy to carry everything in a single push, so we decided to make half-load carries. We spent the entire day humping heavy gear uphill, through deep snow, into an 80-mile-per-hour wind. I was regularly knocked flat.

That night, inside the tent, with both of us holding the poles to keep it from being torn off us, I knew we were screwed.

“Large, we’re not going to make it,” I said weakly.

“What do you mean?”

“In these kinds of conditions, we’re days and days from the summit.”

Even worse, we were so deep in arroyos on the eastern side of the Andes that we might miss the event entirely, given that it would take place at dusk, low in the western sky.

“It’s either the eclipse or the summit,” I said. I knew Large wanted to climb Majadita far more than he wanted to see the eclipse.

“The eclipse,” he said, entirely for me.

We turned tail, and by the next day I had made it back down to the outpost, where there were two soldiers but no vehicle. They radioed for a truck, which wouldn’t arrive until late afternoon. I killed time playing Ping-Pong with a general, Pérez Ramón Valerio, losing one game after another.