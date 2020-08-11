If Taxidermy Is Wrong, I Don't Wanna Be Right

I mention this letter because I’m here to discuss two documentary films about the bleakest of hobbies, one of which, Big Fur, stars a Kilburn-like pro named Ken Walker, a blue-collar workhorse from Alberta who has ambitious dreams. The other film, Stuffed, goes in the opposite direction, getting in deep with several men and women who use taxidermy for highly refined artistic purposes. (Big Fur, directed by Kansas City, Missouri, filmmaker Dan Wayne, debuted earlier this year at the Slamdance Film Festival; on August 11, it will be released by 1091 Media for on-demand streaming and, later, subscription streaming. Stuffed, which was directed by Erin Derham, who is based in Asheville, North Carolina, is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. There will be a watch party and live chat with the director on August 19.)

I was nervous that Stuffed would feature too many Grindstaff types, and in the early going, this seemed well-founded. The first person we meet is a woman from Los Angeles named Allis Markham, who certainly looks like a hipster: she has tattoos, wears vintage clothes, and sometimes rocks a set of jet-black bumper bangs. But on closer inspection, I realized that Markham is awesome. Describing her life’s path, she says she was in a rut, doing a corporate job in marketing, so she decided to give taxidermy a try. She paid her dues by going to a two-week taxidermy school in Montana—the kind of place where commercial taxidermists who do deer heads and largemouth bass learn their trade—and then she volunteer-apprenticed with Timothy Bovard, a master taxidermist at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Markham later created an L.A. business called Prey Taxidermy and has appeared on the cover of LA Weekly. She’s also participating in the watch party with Derham.

“I am definitely a bird addict,” she says while putting the finishing touches on a superb starling, a native of East Africa. (The specimen she’s working on was legally obtained from an aviary in the American Southwest.) “Birds are design,” she adds later. “They are dressed up, they look certain ways to attract each other, and that is fashion.”

It’s a nice moment, but it also brings to mind a blanket observation I have about both films: they make taxidermy seem prettier and neater than it is, though I’d say Stuffed does an adequate job of showing you what it looks like when a bird, mammal, or fish is “prepared” for mounting. In most cases, the first step is removing the animal’s skin from its body in a single piece, while somehow managing to keep several of the body parts—such as, in the case of a bird, the feet, leg bones, wing bones, skull, and beak—attached to the skin.

This is an extremely difficult process, and it’s also a mess. So the filmmakers, eager to not send audiences screaming into the night, don’t dwell on that side of the game. Instead we get shots that look like backstage preparations at the Westminster Dog Show: taxidermists using blow-dryers to puff up feathers and fur, delicately sculpting clay bodies, and painting lips with tiny brushes. Big Fur is especially bloodless, since the central subject is an animal that hasn’t been proven to exist: Bigfoot.

Wayne, who’s making his directorial debut with Big Fur, did a wonderful job on this project, and with help from writer and editor George Langworthy, composer Brad Cox, and producer Jon Niccum, he turns Ken Walker’s life and quest into a compelling narrative that is, by turns, funny, sad, and inspirational.

When we meet Ken, he’s in his early fifties and has a lot going on. He’s an award-winning taxidermist—with Best of Shows from four major competitions—who works out of a pair of clean, bright studios about an hour west of Edmonton, Alberta. He’s a solid Roy Orbison impersonator who still takes the stage at taxidermy convention after-parties. He’s a first-rate craftsman who was hired in 2003 to help renovate the Hall of Mammals at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. He’s married to a woman who, alas, seems irritated by him. He’s in contact with a cheerful former student from North Carolina named Amy Carter, who does not seem irritated by him. And, most important, he has a grand obsession. Using the techniques of what he calls “re-creation” taxidermy—which means making taxidermy-like mounts of animals that are either extinct, unobtainable, or nonexistent—he hopes to sculpt an accurate model, complete with fur, glass eyes, and huge hands and feet, of what a Sasquatch would look like if you found and mounted one.

As I started watching Big Fur, I worried again. Ken is a nice man with a kind face. He mentors a lot of young taxidermists, and he seemed genuine and fun and philosophical. Was he being set up for ridicule?

Nope. It’s obvious that Wayne and his colleagues like Ken. If he’s “funny” to us, it’s either because he says something genuinely amusing or does something that makes him seem odd in a way that’s endearing, not humiliating. A typical example comes when he talks about his firm belief in Bigfoot, which is based on years of research and a sighting, by Ken himself, that happened roughly 30 years ago in western Alberta.

“I’ve moved beyond the controversy,” he says. “I am convinced, and I’m gonna go one step further and build a model.” Ken is sculpting a small clay Bigfoot while saying this. Nice touch.

Another fun moment to witness is Ken working as a judge at a taxidermy competition in Indiana. During an after-party, a guy regales him about the glories of taxidermy as a creative pursuit.

“Taxidermy is the most difficult art form that man has ever devised,” the man says. “You have to be a sculptor, painter, an impressionist, all wrapped in one, and it’s the only art form that has the perfect thing to compare it to.”

“That’s right, but you know what the funniest part is?” Ken says. “This is where everybody’s thrown for a loop, OK? It’s all done by right-wingers, who don’t even believe in art and don’t even know they’re artists.”

We don’t hear much about Ken’s training as a taxidermist, but his origin story—the moment when he caught the bug—is delivered with real bounce. Ken was 12 and into making Claymation movies, which for some reason led him to check out a taxidermy instruction book from the library. On the way to a friend’s house, he saw a sparrow get hit by a car, picked it up, went home, and, using the instructions in the book, successfully mounted it.

“I was terribly pleased with the result, which was really in hindsight quite hideous,” he says, chuckling. “But there it was, it was standing on its own two feet again.

“Yeah,” Ken adds, “I guess I was a weird kid in a lot of ways, but … you know.”