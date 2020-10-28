Daines is not the only western Republican facing these shifting public sentiments. Here in Montana, Republican Greg Gianforte, a congressman and candidate for governor, has been dogged by his attempt to limit stream access on a section of the Gallatin River that crosses his property, and Rosendale, who is now the candidate to replace Gianforte in Congress, has drawn negative press for using his position on the state land board to try and block conservation easements. Public-lands issues are also at play in Arizona, where former astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, is challenging senator Martha McSally, a Republican and former congresswoman whose support for the LWCF contrasts with votes to open public lands to drilling and to repeal the Obama administration’s methane rule.

Colorado senator Cory Gardner is currently trailing his Democratic challenger, former governor John Hickenlooper, by ten points in some polls. Gardner has alienated conservationists by supporting deregulation of the oil and gas industry and withholding support for the CORE Act, which would protect 400,000 acres of state public land. Hickenlooper has a less than stellar environmental record—he’s been nicknamed “Frackenlooper” after his enthusiastic support for fracking—but he backs the CORE Act, which has the support of 68 percent of Coloradans, and he has another advantage over Gardner: in a state where 63 percent of voters believed that action should be taken to confront climate change, Hickenlooper represents the party that does not call it a hoax.

Daines is in a better position than Gardner—according to the polling average at election-site FiveThirtyEight, Daines was leading Bullock by around three points at press time—but Daines’s lackluster public-lands record and his fealty to the Trump agenda haunt him in similar ways.

Like Gardner, and every other Republican, Daines must defend the Trump administration’s all-out war on the environment. They have to answer for the harassment of government scientists, efforts to gut the Antiquities Act, a dismantling of the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts, the elimination of opportunities for public involvement in the planning processes of the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, the abandonment of the Paris climate accords, and the rollback of Obama-era safeguards against methane pollution. If that weren’t enough, Daines is an especially enthusiastic supporter of one of Trump’s most backward-looking and quixotic obsessions: the resurrection of the moribund coal industry via deregulation and government intervention, the precise opposite of the free-market approach that both men claim to support.

The numbers from Colorado College and the Center for Western Priorities suggest that the Trump administration and the Republican Party’s aggressive anti-environment actions are out of step with a significant majority of western voters, and yet Daines and Gardner have both voted to support Trump’s agenda almost 90 percent of the time. “If you are not for strong action on climate change, you really can’t say you are for protecting our public lands and water, because that’s the biggest threat,” says Kelly Nordini, executive director of Conservation Colorado, a Denver-based nonprofit with 60,000 members.

Like Gardner, and every other Republican, Daines must defend the Trump administration’s all-out war on the environment.

With little else to boast about on their conservation résumés, Daines and Gardner are leaning heavily on their claims to have saved one of the most important pieces of conservation legislation in American history—the Land and Water Conservation Fund—via a bill called the Great American Outdoors Act, which they helped pass earlier this year. As with the Rosendale hunting photo, however, appearances are deceiving. There is no question that the GAOA is a major achievement. It fulfills one of the most sought-after goals of the conservation community—the full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund to the tune of $900 million annually, which comes hot on the heels of permanent reauthorization in 2019—and creates a separate fund to address a maintenance backlog in national parks and other federally managed lands that has swelled to billions of dollars’ worth of work. The question is: How much credit do Daines and Gardner deserve for going the final yard in a decade-long campaign to secure the future of the LWCF?

Given the conspicuous timing, critics have accused both Daines and Gardner of using the Great American Outdoors Act to “greenwash” their otherwise dismal conservation records. In the spring of an election year, after limping along for years and expiring twice, the LWCF suddenly became a top priority for Trump and Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. If Trump knew anything at all about the LWCF prior to March 2020, his White House budget proposals—which repeatedly slashed LWCF allocations—suggested that he did not value the program. For 2021, Trump’s budget requested just $14.7 million for the program, a 97 percent cut and less than 2 percent of the $900 million cap. But after visiting with Daines and Gardner at the White House, Trump had an epiphany. “I am calling on Congress to send me a Bill that fully and permanently funds the LWCF and restores our National Parks,” Trump tweeted on March 3. “When I sign it into law, it will be HISTORIC for our beautiful public lands. ALL thanks to @SenCoryGardner and @SteveDaines, two GREAT Conservative Leaders!” Gardner introduced the Great American Outdoors Act on March 9, the same day that Steve Bullock formally announced his bid for Senate and dashed Daines’s hopes of an easy reelection.

McConnell, who had passed up multiple opportunities to advance LWCF bills over the years, suddenly found religion, too, taking the necessary measures to schedule a floor vote on the Great American Outdoors Act. “It is a mark of how determined Mr. McConnell is to see the measure through that he is willing to advance a bill that splits Senate Republicans—the kind of intramural division that he is usually keen to avoid,” Carl Hulse of The New York Times wrote back in June. “But both Mr. Gardner and Mr. Daines are in very difficult races in a tough year.” That McConnell would choose to expedite a piece of legislation for the express political benefit of two of his fellow Republican senators is not at all surprising. Whether the gambit will provide enough of a boost to Daines to win over conservation-minded independents is another matter. “Leading the way on one issue doesn’t make you a conservation champion,” says Tracy Stone-Manning, an adviser to the National Wildlife Federation Action Fund and Bullock’s former chief of staff, “and I think Montana voters look at the body of somebody’s approach and work.”