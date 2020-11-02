The Terrifying Whitewater Trip That Turned into a Dream

The final section of the Middle Fork is difficult: in just seven miles, there are two Class III–IVs, three Class IIIs, and four Class IIs. The bigger rapids are both stay-alert, watch-yourself runs.

Reveling in the excitement, we all took to saying, “This is a true adventure. A true epic.” Everyone agreed that it was a trip we would never forget.

We cruised through Class III–IV Hancock Rapid like old hands. We barely noticed the Class IIs. But then came House of Rocks, a technical Class III–IV with heavy hydraulics. Before we even entered, things went south.

House of Rocks has two lines, one that goes to the right of a set of boulders, and one that goes to the left. The left channel is the move—the way you’re supposed to enter. “We had been so glued to the guidebook. I was glad to read and run,” Shawn said later. “But of course you can’t do that on the ­Middle Fork.”

We weren’t paying enough attention, and suddenly we found ourselves on top of the rapid. In a turbulent rock garden, Shawn tried lining us up but couldn’t. The river pulled us into the right channel, and as it took control, it turned us and wedged us between two rocks. The boat began to high-side, water piling up behind it.

My first reaction was to scream. If we didn’t right the boat we’d flip, and that meant plunging into a churning hydraulic. I knew from experience on the Middle Fork how one of these can hold you under. And I knew there was only a tiny chance that, if we did go in, I’d be able to hold on to Hollis.

But I had learned an important lesson. After our Velvet debacle, I realized that in giving my power away, I’d become useless—even a danger. Once I’d regained trust in my own ability to assess risk, the entire trip had gone much better. Now we were in a truly hazardous spot. But instead of losing my shit, I took a quick, deep breath.

I visualized my seven-year-old flailing for help while the recirculating rapid held her under. I saw her lungs fill with water. “Oh, my god! Shawn!” I screamed. “Make her hold on!”

Then I surveyed the scene and saw that one of the rocks pinning us was big enough for us to cling to. It wasn’t perfect; its shape was like an inverted tooth, and to stay on we would have to straddle it. But we’d be safer there, so I stepped from the lurching boat onto the boulder, pulling Hollis onto it with me. We were only about four feet from the shoreline, but the water in that gap was a dangerous torrent.

We were both terrified; I tried to calm Hollis as she shook and cried. Meanwhile, the kayakers had pulled off the river and were working out the best way to rescue Hollis and me from the gut of a raging rapid. In a matter of minutes, Gary was in position on a rocky bank several feet from us, stretching his arms toward Hollis. With the pinned boat heaving, Shawn stepped onto our rock and grabbed her. I told her she’d be all right and started to lift her off my body. My girl is sturdy, so as Shawn hoisted her across, I shouted to Gary, “Get ready! She’s heavier than she looks! She’s heavy!”

Hearing me, our group supported Gary as he lifted her over the water. Then he helped me leap across. I knew that if either of us had slipped, we could have drowned. But we didn’t. Shawn was able to bounce the raft through the rocks, and we all reconvened in an eddy below the rapid.

During this ordeal, Hollis had dug her fingernails into my arms. But after it was over, we gently urged her back into the boat. She was alright as long as she sat in my lap. The last two rapids nearly put me over the edge, and when we reached the confluence with the Main Salmon, I asked Shawn if Hollis and I could get out and walk the final Class III–IV. We did, and after Shawn ran it, we jumped back in.

Hollis floated the final quarter-mile to the take-out, gripping me tightly but with a grin on her sun-pinked face. When we slid the boat out of the water, she broke into a smile. I leapt out to take her picture. She’s wearing a shortie wetsuit, her PFD, sneakers, and a trucker hat with the word McFabulous across the front, which belonged to our friend Greg McFadden. He owns Canyons River Company, which runs trips on the Salmon all summer.

In the photo, Hollis is holding her arms in a flexed position that says I did this.