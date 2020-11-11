My Priceless Summer on a Maine Lobster Boat

Last summer I lived alone on a tiny island in the easternmost part of coastal Maine—a region known as Down East—where I worked as a sternman on a lobster boat. I say “sternman” because nobody says “sternwoman.” I could count the number of female captains in the harbor on my hand—not enough to budge the traditional vernacular. I worked for one of them.

My family has owned the island since the early 2000s, when my father built a small cabin pinned to rock on the southern end, facing the bell buoy and open sea. The land is 500 feet across at its widest part—it takes me three minutes to run a lap of the narrow perimeter trail. Only a half-mile from the mainland, the little stand of spruce trees, overgrown with lichen and smelling of bitter peat, feels ancient, totally apart. The rest is rocks.

At the cabin, rainwater is collected on a roof tank and pumped by hand to the kitchen sink; a solar panel runs the lights. I had cell service and an old propane stove, lit with a match, that puffed and startled me every time. No internet, but I was used to that—I grew up without TV, and I’ve never had a smartphone. When I arrived, there were newspapers stacked by the woodstove and a chest fridge I filled with produce bruised by the kayak ride. One day I brought a pair of rock crabs home for dinner, only to spend the passage across the channel anxiously listening to them wrestle between my knees.

“This is not our life on hold,” I’d texted a friend as the prospect of returning to school in the fall became increasingly uncertain. “This is our life.” Over the summer, I was determined not to join my peers for a déjà vu routine of odd jobs and high school friends. Living at home meant being shuttled between two estranged parents who were neighbors and fellow eccentrics but refused to speak to each other. After a while, I’d start to feel eclipsed by their personalities.

If I was going to be lonely, I decided, then let me be lonely. Six feet required between me and the next person? Make that half a mile of open water that was cold, foggy, and sometimes too windy to cross. I’d lived in Maine my whole life, grown up on a large, populated island off Portland, and ridden the ferry every morning to school, but I’d never experienced lobstering, a thing that felt essential to Maine identity. The smell of bait was familiar, but I’d never had to wash it off my hands.

My first day on the island, I broke spiderwebs on the trail and swept the cabin. I opened all the windows in the smaller of two bedrooms and made space for my books on a shelf. “Does 6:30 am work for you?” texted Leigh, captain of Priceless, the boat I would start working on the next day. “We’ve only got 45 pair to haul.” In Maine, everyone knows someone who knows a lobsterman; two weeks ago, I’d gotten Leigh’s number and called her to ask for a job. Yesterday I’d taken the earliest ferry into Portland and started the long drive north. I didn’t know what 45 pair meant, but 6:30 worked fine. I set my alarm for 4:30 and climbed into bed before the sun went down.