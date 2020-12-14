We're Here to See the Great Doomed Thing

All that week, the bushfire haze pressed menacingly against the windows of the hospital. I couldn’t help but wonder whether the smoke was in some way responsible for Remi’s stroke. I asked the doctors about this, and they assured me that while bushfire smoke probably does increase the risk of stroke, normally it’s among the elderly. Normally, I thought. What is normal about any of this?

By now the bushfires had spread throughout the state and down the eastern, southern, and western rims of the continent.

The word people kept using was “apocalyptic.” All across Australia, people were arguing about it. There were those who believed that the bushfires were a result of climate change and a foreshadowing of carnage—and thus, in some ways, a comeuppance for decades of our laziness and profligacy and willful ignorance. And then there were those who believed this was all part of a natural cycle, worsened by “greenies”—an Aussie derogatory term for environmentalists—not allowing controlled burns on wild land. (This is largely false: in truth, the Australian Greens party, like other prominent environmental groups, explicitly supports prescribed burns.)

I thought often about all the carbon we had emitted flying to Australia, not just on this one trip but on all our trips, and wondered whether this wasn’t some kind of planetary karma. Our sins went up into the sky, warmed the air, and fueled the fires that killed billions of living things. Now we were choking on the smoke of their cremation, and it was killing us. It’s insidious but fitting: if climate change doesn’t cause your home to be consumed by flames or drowned in the sea, it will slip quietly into your lungs, then up into your brain, and poison you from within.

These are the kinds of darkly magical thoughts you have when you are trapped in a hospital, surrounded by the suffering and dying.

For Remi, the reef had taken on a symbolic weight—that if he could complete the trip he intended to take on the day of his stroke, it meant that everything was just as before, that nothing had been lost.

The doctors said they would need to keep Remi there for a week, until further scans could be done on his heart and brain. At night we slept tightly spooned in the twin-size hospital bed. During the day, we lay next to one another, my hand cupped in his, staring at the ceiling, like two sea otters floating side by side.

Matters improved. By the second day, to my enormous relief, Remi’s words began to return, and he was able to walk by himself down the hall. By day three, when I threw a ball to him, he was able to catch it with his right hand, though he couldn’t feel the ball. (“It’s so strange,” he said. “I feel like a marionette.”) The hospital’s physical therapist said that the key to recovering from a stroke is to keep using the damaged areas; the brain has the ability to reroute neural pathways to regain lost abilities. They call this neural plasticity. The key—and this cliché, in my raw state, struck me as profound—was to use it or lose it.

After his release, Remi’s recovery continued at an incredible pace. After a week, he was back in the climbing gym, scaling the walls with his half-numb hand. But strange new symptoms emerged, including vicious whirlpools of fatigue and swells of anxiety. On one particularly bad night back at his parents’ house, he lay awake for hours, beset by panic attacks, convinced that if he fell asleep, his brain would forget how to breathe.

The subtlest but perhaps most frightening side effect of the stroke was one that none of the doctors warned us about. Remi began to report that he had lost the ability to feel bliss, or what he called the fullness of his spirit. He explained to me that enjoyable things still felt enjoyable, but the enjoyment felt thinner, as if some of the wires in his brain had been severed, so less electricity was flowing through his neural circuitry. It didn’t help that we were trapped at his parents’ in Sydney, socked in by smoke and a never-ending blizzard of ashes, the ashes of millions of animals and trees and homes. It truly felt like the end of the world, or at least a glimpse of it.

But we knew that up north, half a continent away, lay tropical blue skies, unsullied by wildfire. Remi began talking, tentatively at first and then resolutely, about once again booking a trip to the Great Barrier Reef. Great swathes of this natural wonder were dying off due to climate change. Now he was afraid that either he or the reef would be dead before he got the chance to see it. I suspect that for Remi, the reef had taken on a symbolic weight—that if he could complete the trip he intended to take on the day of his stroke, it meant that everything was just as before, that nothing had been lost.

So I began replanning our trip. I designed what I thought was the perfect rehabilitative program: four days camping on the beach, followed by three days relaxing at a high-end eco-resort, followed by two days on the reef itself, including a night spent in a brand-new, ludicrously expensive underwater hotel. Travel as medicine: the trip was meant to rekindle his sense of bliss and patch together his frayed neurons. It felt good, for once, to put the hedonism of vacation (which, for me, had always been tinged with a sort of Calvinist guilt) to good use.