They Went Out for a Bike Ride. They Never Came Home.

Robin Ames, 37

Hometown: Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

Date of Collision: February 17

Robin Ames always sought a challenge, says his wife, Karrah. Ames worked as an engineer at the U.S. Department of Energy, but in his spare time, he threw himself into mountaineering, art, skiing, and multiple disciplines of cycling: road, gravel, and mountain biking. As he did, he lifted others along with him. “He could convince you that you can do things that you didn’t think you could do,” says his close friend and adventure partner, Quentin Berg. During hard rides and races, Ames would be at Berg’s side, telling him to keep moving his legs.

Ames loved teaching his two daughters to ride. Looking through his phone after his death, Karrah found several group chats her husband had belonged to, all fathers of daughters teaching their kids to ride a bike, she says. Before the crash, he and Berg had spent months figuring out how to bring their oldest daughters mountain biking, obsessing over their setups. “I got my daughter out on singletrack shortly after Robin passed,” says Berg. “It was very bittersweet. I was so excited, and the first person I wanted to call was him.”

This summer, Karrah and Berg brought their daughters to a trail system near Karrah’s house. It was Karrah’s first time mountain biking, and her oldest daughter’s as well, and to her the ride represented a kind of memorial to her husband’s life. “I’m trying to channel his strength,” she says. “It’s so important for me to let them see that although their dad isn’t physically here anymore, everything he lived for still very much is.”

“That’s the way we connect with their dad,” Karrah says. “We know he’d be right there with us, pushing us along.”

On February 17, Ames was returning home from a gravel ride. He had just turned onto a country highway a mile and a half from his house. While climbing a hill, he was hit from behind by Tara Evans, who admitted to officers that she’d been looking at her phone. Evans pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and prohibited use of a cell phone. The offenses are misdemeanors. Evans’s sentencing hearing was held on November 20. —Philip Kiefer