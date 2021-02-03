Is It Too Late for the Southern Resident Orcas?

L112’s body washed up on the shore of Long Beach, Washington, on February 11, 2012. She was just three years old. It was gray and rainy when two men from Hill Auto Body and Towing Inc. arrived to haul her body away. “I think we can winch it up in the trailer,” says one of them in video footage taken at the scene—as if she were a broken-down Toyota Corolla. The men stand around the truck as they operate the hydraulic levers. As the line goes taut, the tip of L112’s tail fluke carves an arc in the wet sand. When the men finish, L112 lies on a green tarp on the back of the flatbed.

Her body was taken to the nearby Cape Disappointment State Park, where a team of biologists and volunteers performed the necropsy. The website for Cascadia Research (one of the nonprofits participating in the exam) shows a photo of this beautiful young whale lying oddly in the muddy grass at one of the campsites, with a fire pit and picnic table in the background. The volunteers and biologists wear orange and yellow waterproof bibs and jackets and dark brown rubber boots. They mill about behind the whale, setting out plastic bins and plastic bags and vials and knives on foldout white tables. They put on latex gloves. There is a large blue Coleman cooler that is not for their lunch. The young whale, which seemed so small in the water, looks huge on the ground. Her mouth is fixed in a gruesome grin that shows 12 of her teeth on the left mandible, and her tongue is black and swollen with death.

In the executive summary of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Technical Memorandum NMFS-NWFSC-133 Wild Animal Mortality Investigation: Southern Resident Killer Whale L-112 Final Report, the authors concluded that “blunt trauma to the head and neck is the prime consideration for the cause of mortality. Despite extensive diagnostic evaluation, the cause of the head and neck injuries could not be determined.”

Ken tells me, “I have no doubts about what happened to her. But very few others think that I am right.”

“What do you think happened?”

“Well, I pretty much know what happened.”

Ken explains that L112’s death coincided with a Canadian naval exercise off Vancouver Island. Five days before L112’s body was found, the Royal Canadian navy’s HMCS Ottawa was using sonar and detonating explosions to simulate an attack. These activities occurred within the designated critical habitat of the Southern Resident Killer Whale Area 3 (the Strait of Juan de Fuca). However, the warship and the whale’s death are considered unrelated—at least in the official report: “Sonar and small underwater explosive activity was confirmed by the Royal Canadian Navy … but no marine mammals were observed during the training activities.”

The Ottawa’s explosions and sonar were picked up by marine-mammal-detecting research hydrophones located in the area in the dark winter hours, around 4:30 A.M.—a time when it would have been hard to see or “observe” marine mammals. Eighteen hours later, the hydrophones detected L-pod calls.

After the necropsy at the Cape Disappointment campground, L112’s head was chopped off, loaded onto a truck, frozen, and shipped to Friday Harbor Laboratories on San Juan Island. Ken was present as an observer for the cranial dissection. “Half her brain was liquefied, and half wasn’t. It was a high-energy blunt-force trauma,” Ken says. The NOAA report and the scientists who led the dissection concluded that there was not enough data to suggest the source of the blunt-force trauma, but Ken maintains that the naval explosions killed L112.

“Could the injuries have happened after she died, during transport perhaps?” I suggest.

“There are no credible arguments that the trauma was incurred postmortem, and there was no external sign of a ship strike. The conclusion of everybody is that L112 died from blunt-force trauma. The issue is from what source.”

The authors of the NOAA technical memorandum continue the paragraph that rules out the connection between the Ottawa and the whale as follows: “The naval activities occurred approximately 340 kilometers to the north (downwind) of the stranding location, making blast injury as a result of explosive detonations from the exercise an unlikely contributor to the stranding.” And later in the report, they conclude: “This multi-disciplinary investigation could not determine the source of the blunt trauma, despite gathering and evaluating all available information on the whales, the environment, and human activities.”

Ken tells me that the hardest thing for him to deal with emotionally is the dismissal of effort and understanding. “If we don’t really know, then we don’t have to address it. And that’s where you want to stay? No! Let’s find out,” he says. “What do we really know? We know she was there, we know that the Ottawa was there, and we know they were using sonar and setting off bombs.”

We also know that in March the Southern Residents (and in particular L pod) typically head to the mouth of the Columbia River—15 miles from where L112’s body was found—to coincide with the largest spring Chinook run in the region. We know the mother-daughter bond was tight. We know killer whales grieve.

It would take a healthy adult whale about two days to swim from where L pod was heard on the hydrophones to where L112’s body was found. L112 was estimated to have died four to ten days prior to the stranding. That means that L112 died between February 1 and February 7. The Ottawa was detonating explosions on February 4, 5, and 6.

Ken believes that the blasts from the Ottawa killed L112 and that the mother pushed her daughter’s body as she and her family swam south for food. It wouldn’t be the first time a killer whale mother had pushed a dead calf. In 2018, J35 pushed her dead calf for a staggering 17 days and 1,000 miles. But if Ken’s theory is correct, it would be the first record of a mother killer whale pushing a three-year-old; at 12 feet long, a calf of this size would be a significant burden. It’s hard to imagine. However, before 2018, a mother pushing a newborn for 1,000 miles would also have been hard to imagine.

Ken tells me that the reaction to his hypothesis was, “‘Bullshit, you’re off your rails!’ No one wants to know that our government killed her or that their government killed her.”

In Ken’s written response to the NOAA’s technical memorandum on the matter, he ends with: “These comments are dedicated to L86 and L112, the most overtly affectionate mother/offspring pair of whales that I have ever seen. Rest in Peace L112, we miss you.”

Since the time of L112’s death, only one new female calf has joined L pod. When L112 died, there were 85 Southern Residents. When I talked to Ken last summer, there were 72. Since then, two new calves were born. Ken says when the number reaches 70, he’s outta here.