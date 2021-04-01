When Anderson first began giving me access to details of the case more than two years ago, he said he hoped my journalistic investigation would open some new doors. But not everyone was pleased with my interest. “I am just paranoid after this long,” Dody wrote in an email that I obtained. “So when I hear an NPS guy talks to a writer and has given him names I thought were confidential and also had called [Bonnie], I became really worried.”

I reached out to Dody after that, and in April 2019 I went to Santa Fe, where we met in the lobby of my hotel. We spoke for several hours before she agreed to drive me to her property, which was located about 20 miles south of town. When we got there, I hopped out and opened a swinging gate, then we rumbled down a dirt drive that was hidden from the road by high scrub. We parked and walked to a barn behind her house. Scooter, her horse, and the Dude, her burro, were scraping dirt and rubbing on a wire fence. Dody gave them feed cakes and they nosed us, hoping for more.

Dody liked to tell stories, and she was good at it. She explained that her grand­father, Bert McCabe, was an explorer, a horse trainer, and a professional gambler who’d given her survival tips from the Old West. Never lie to a homicide detective, he’d said. He doesn’t care what your sins are, because he’s after more serious stuff. If blackmailed, share your secret with the world or you’ll have to shoot the guy. And if it ever comes to that, aim for the belt buckle. Dody, who has a concealed-carry permit, took pride in telling me she used to be able to put five rifle shots through a dime at 200 yards.

Inside the house, I asked if anyone had ever accused her of playing a role in Paul’s disappearance. “When you’re watching a TV show, the first person they suspect is the spouse,” she said, adding that there had been some “Park Service gossip” but no one took it seriously. Bonnie, too, took a polygraph and passed. Dody said, “Someone’s idea of what happened to Paul tells you more about the person having the idea than about what actually happened to Paul.”

The records Dody shared revealed that she’d been in dire financial straits after Paul’s disappearance. By 1985, she had a job at Hughes Aircraft and was making $20,000—the equivalent of about $48,000 today—but she had less than $2,000 in the bank. In letters to Ed Morgan, her lawyer, Dody said that the “wretches” at the Park Service owed her $660,000, and with that amount she could buy a house and cover her losses, which included “2 Arabian horses,” “loss of katchina dolls,” “one year psychiatric counceling,” “damage to teeth from grinding (this is no joke!),” and the “wear and tear on one 44-year-old woman.”

During her long legal fight with the government, which was heard in U.S. Federal Claims Court in Washington, D.C., she sent various correspondence she got to Morgan. In August 1985, she wrote:

Dear Ed; Plaintiff respectfully submits damn little new to be reported to the Court of Claims. Here it is anyhow.

I lingered on that semicolon for a long time, thinking back to the dubious letter someone had sent about Tex Carpenter. I asked Dody flat out: Could she have written it herself to bolster her legal case?

“Are you out of your mind?” she said loudly. “That is ludicrous.” I knew I was grasping at straws, and another letter in the file, one written by Carpenter, also had that semicolon. While I sat there feeling like a jerk, Dody said she’d once entertained a very different “unwise” plan. She imagined traveling to San Francisco with a sniper rifle that Paul had assembled for her, to shoot a pair of government lawyers she despised. But that was just a fantasy. “I said, ‘No, Dody, they’re not worth it,’ and I sold the rifle.”

Dody pursued her interest in archaeology, taking research trips to Ecuador, Chile, and Peru. In 1989, the government agreed to provide her with Paul’s retirement benefits and a survivor annuity paid through the federal workers’ compensation program. Dody says she also received approximately $40,000 in back pay. She zeroed out her student loans and got a job as a research curator at the Museum of Indian Art and Culture in Santa Fe. “Life might not have been as interesting if Paul hadn’t disappeared,” she said.

Her statement reminded me that I still didn’t understand the nature of Paul and Dody’s unusual partnership. During one conversation, she shared a private reason why she tolerated his affairs: about five years into their marriage, she had started to find sex painful. Doctors identified lesions in her endometrial lining and cauterized them to help ease the pain. But the discomfort would return, and she was always on edge about it.

Paul clearly felt an enduring sense of loyalty toward Dody, and she to him. “I basically married the one person I could marry,” she says. She has never had another romantic relationship, and her closest friend is still Paul’s sister.

In one of Dody’s file boxes, I found a letter that Paul had written to her, along with a handwritten will. Dody explained that she’d found it in their safe-deposit box shortly after Paul vanished. It was dated December 23, 1978. “You won’t be opening this unless something bad has happened, or at least I hope not,” it began. “I have done what I could to see that you can be self-sufficient and believe that is possible now ... I know that I’ve been a long way from perfect and all and seem to have got worse as time has passed but still I love you dearly.”

Paul left specific advice on selling some of his rifles and giving him a cheap burial. He also emphasized that the best strategy for her to claim his government death benefits might entail paying off a loan. He added that she had the “proper talents” to succeed without him and that she could “be resolute enough to get through the tough part immediately ahead and do better afterward.”

