As I kept hitting dead ends, I reconsidered the much maligned theory that Paul had just walked away. This was what Park Service detective Pat Hanley had proposed; it was dismissed by Emanuel and later by the Park Service itself. Emanuel pointed out that Hanley hadn’t spent more than a few days in Arizona and had brought his family along, treating it like a vacation. Forty years later, with no trace of Paul, Hanley looked even more like a chump. But were his ideas really so absurd?

Paul, who would be 82 if he were alive today, was very intelligent and needed little from the world. He longed for companionship but wasn’t particularly close to his siblings, letting five years lapse between meetings with one of his brothers. He could have found himself a cabin somewhere in South America, where his sister had lived part-time, or deep inside the Navajo reservation. It would be hard to pull off something like that alone, but in 1980 you didn’t need a passport to cross into Mexico or an ID to get on a plane. Bill Murray, the ranger who knew Paul, often wonders about an incident that happened roughly a month before Paul’s disappearance, when Paul came over and gave him an M14 automatic rifle. What the hell did he do that for? Murray recalls wondering. There’s no record of him mentioning it to investigators, but he says he thinks about it all the time.

One day in June 2019, I called Hanley at his home in Northern California. “I have mixed feelings talking to you,” he said grumpily. “They pretty much roasted me, my fan club in Chiricahua.” But he agreed to the conversation, and he told me that he still believed what he wrote in his report: that Paul had vanished on purpose, deliberately leaving his radio behind. “I’ve yet to hear a single thing of substance to the contrary,” he said, calling Emanuel’s leads “bullshit.” Fugate, he said, is “probably walking around with a joint in his mouth and a big smile on his face.”

Back in the 1980s, Dody went to considerable lengths to challenge nearly every statement Hanley made about the case. “Why would [Paul] leave a livelihood, which was just what he wanted to do all of his life and loved doing most,” she wrote in one lengthy rebuttal. “What Mr. Hanley says about our marriage is both cruel and insensitive and has been a source of much grief and anger.” To bolster her case, Dody got Murray to sign an affidavit attesting to the strength of their marriage, but Murray recently told me that he agreed to help Dody because he thought the Park Service was giving her a raw deal. “I never felt like his relationship with Dody was something that was an anchor,” he said.

As much as I sympathized with Dody, I found other inconsistencies in the stories she told me. When I looked up the label on the work shirt she said was Paul’s, I learned that the brand didn’t exist until seven years after his disappearance. A mix-up, Dody replied; it was her shirt. What struck me the most was how she’d latched onto the foul-play theory from day one, and how emphatically she nudged Emanuel in that direction.

Cold cases invite speculation. We’re wired to seek order in the universe, to string together a series of facts into a narrative that makes sense to us. This led me to a third possibility that someone I spoke to had raised: that Dody was in on Paul’s disappearance. “I wonder if they cooked up some scheme,” this person said. A planned disappearance would be the perfect revenge against the Smokey Pigs of the world.

I brushed off this idea at first, but the gaps in the original investigation made it impossible to dismiss entirely. Consider that Dody didn’t make her way to the monument until four days after Paul’s disappearance, and that she was never asked to provide an alibi, nor was a formal search conducted of her Tucson residence. Dody told me she visited a therapist friend and then went to work on the day she heard the news about Paul, but she stuck around town to see if he—or someone demanding a ransom—would phone. When she arrived at the monument that Thursday, she seemed to have her emotions under control. Murray said that the thing she seemed most upset about was Bonnie’s pregnancy. It wasn’t the infidelity that irked her, but her fear that the Park Service would somehow use it against Paul. “I am afraid it is not going to be easy to deal with [Bonnie],” she wrote in one of her notes. “Especially after [Hanley] got through with her.”

Horton soon came forward with his foggy memory of the truck, and Dody brought out the psychic, who also claimed to have had a vision of Paul in a truck. The psychic began sharing a more detailed account of Paul’s abduction with anyone who would listen. “Lt. Emanuel believed [the psychic’s] story and said he would start the machinery for the search,” Paul’s mother, who was there at the time, wrote in a letter to her children.

The oddities get odder: at Paul’s cabin, investigators found an unfinished life-­insurance application and a check Dody had written to Paul from their joint bank account. She told Hanley that Paul intended to open a new account in nearby Willcox. It was preparation, she later wrote, for her move to the monument that June. Paul and Dody supposedly discussed occupying an old bunkhouse near the Faraway so Paul would be better able to keep an eye on the riffraff she believed were a problem.

But this elaborate story didn’t add up. Hanley learned that their Tucson bank already had a branch in Willcox. If Paul and Dody had a plan to live together, no one at the monument could remember it. “I have no recollection that she ever decided to come out there,” Scott, the superintendent, told me. Bonnie doesn’t remember it coming up either, even though she was planning on returning for another season.

Two weeks after Paul disappeared, Dody asked Scott how long she would have to wait before getting Paul’s retirement benefits, according to a memo he prepared at the time. “It seemed a little premature,” Scott told me. “We still didn’t know if we were going to find him.” Asked about this, Dody told me she was preparing for the worst. “Mainly because I wasn’t making much money, I asked about his retirement benefits,” she said. “It’s just one of those things you do.”

During the original investigation, Emanuel asked Dody to take a polygraph to rule out her involvement. She showed up with a lawyer, a close friend, and a tape recorder. “Mrs. Fugate initially appeared to be wary inasmuch as her battery of ten civil legal advisors have provided her with much conflicting advice regarding this polygraph examination,” reads the examiner’s report.

Dody denied having any contact with Paul or knowing whether he was dead or alive. The examiner felt that she was being truthful but noted that her response was “very subdued” and “near the numerical area of being classified as being inconclusive.” Polygraph results are notoriously unreliable—Aldrich Ames, the CIA officer who spied for the KGB, passed the test twice—but Dody’s were enough to convince Emanuel she wasn’t involved.