In many national parks, including Carlsbad, there is concurrent jurisdiction, which means that both the state and federal governments have investigative authority. In this case, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office took the lead. Detective Captain Matthew Hutchinson says that the sheriff’s office treats shootings by an officer “like a homicide.” Even so, he declined to call Ranger Mitchell a suspect or Gage a victim, saying that such language can be “utilized against law enforcement.” However, in the initial case reports, which Captain Hutchinson says were based on preliminary assessments at the scene, Gage is listed as the suspect in two crimes, including battery on a peace officer. Mitchell is listed as the victim.

After Mitchell shot Gage, video footage shows that he backed up, breathing heavily, and shouted, “You’re under arrest.” Only two minutes had passed since the beginning of the recorded interaction. When it became clear that Gage was not getting up, Mitchell opened the door of his patrol car and said, “Shots fired” over the radio, then asked for an ambulance. Off-camera, one of three teenagers who were near the turnaround at the time of the shooting shouted, “Do you want us to stay here?” Mitchell said yes. Three minutes after shooting Gage, Mitchell walked over to where he was lying, clearly unconscious, and repeated, “You’re under arrest.” Mitchell then moved Gage’s limp arms behind his back and handcuffed him. After that Mitchell called Westpfahl, his boss, and said he’d been in a shooting.

It’s protocol at many large police agencies for officers to render first aid to someone who has been shot as soon as the scene is safe. The National Park Service does not appear to have a similar policy, although it’s hard to know, since the public version of its officer-involved shooting manual is heavily redacted. (It is protocol for rangers to render first aid after a Taser has been fired.) Mitchell had been certified as an emergency medical technician as part of his training to be a ranger, but he’d let the certification lapse.

Eight minutes after the shooting, Mitchell took the first aid kit out of his SUV and started rifling through it while muttering under his breath. “Fuck, I never wanted this,” he said. Twelve minutes in, Mitchell managed to get an oxygen mask on Gage, who was still handcuffed and unconscious.

At this point, Mitchell suddenly decided to clear Gage’s truck, which was still blasting music in the background. He stopped attempting first aid and walked toward the vehicle with his gun drawn. Discovering it was empty, he walked back to his patrol car, passing Gage on the ground in front of it, but didn’t immediately resume first aid. Instead he reached into his car, grabbed a coffee cup from the console, and took a swig.

“One of the issues about the National Park Service is that it has a compulsive disdain of reviewing itself.”

Almost 14 minutes had passed since the shooting. Mitchell spent most of the next five minutes pulling things out of his first aid kit, but not really doing anything with them. When officers from the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office finally arrived, 18 minutes after the shooting, Mitchell said to himself, “Oh, thank goodness, they’re here.”

Within a minute of arriving, the sheriff’s deputies had removed Gage’s handcuffs and started CPR. Meanwhile, one of them pulled Mitchell aside and asked what happened. His answer painted Gage in a very unflattering light. Gage had broken the law (“He hit the sign—the passenger side of his truck is all screwed up”); he was behaving erratically (“He was probably drunk—I didn’t really get time to assess it”); he didn’t obey orders (“I told him to turn around because I was going to put him in cuffs. He said no”); and he had allegedly assaulted an officer (“He hit me, somewhere right here on the side of my head”). That last part, Mitchell explained to the deputy, had happened after he tased Gage for refusing to turn around.

Geoff Alpert, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of South Carolina and an expert on police use of force, says that most police departments, and the courts, consider Tasers to be a serious measure, justifiably deployed only in situations where someone is “aggressively resisting.” Under that standard, simply refusing to turn around is not sufficient justification. Alpert uses the term “lazy cop syndrome” to describe situations in which officers use physical force immediately instead of trying to verbally de-escalate a situation. Mitchell would later tell investigators that he was taught to strike first. “If you have pre-assault indicators, don’t wait around to get assault[ed],” he said. “Take the fight to him. So I deployed the Taser.”

There’s no body-cam footage to corroborate Mitchell’s account of what happened next—it’s the missing 25 seconds. According to Mitchell, the Taser had no effect, and Gage just stood there. Mitchell says he then attempted what’s called a “drive stun,” which involves placing the Taser directly against someone’s body to administer a painful electrical charge. At this, Mitchell said, Gage hit him and “the fight was on.”

After Mitchell finished his account, the sheriff’s deputy who had listened to it murmured his assent before being called away to put up crime scene tape. Not long after, other park rangers started to arrive, and every time Mitchell appeared poised to say anything about what happened, they told him to stop talking. That appears to be in line with Park Service policy, which directs rangers not to discuss an incident beyond what is necessary to secure the scene.

On the whole, it’s arguable that Park Service personnel were more concerned with protecting their colleague than with ensuring an impartial and transparent investigation. Westpfahl later told Park Service investigators that he had spoken with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, “trying to make sure that, you know, we weren’t treating [Mitchell] like a suspect, you know, making sure he didn’t go into handcuffs.”

Mitchell was never cuffed; the closest the sheriff’s office came to treating him like a suspect was asking him to turn over his gun as evidence. Within an hour after the shooting, Mitchell had contacted legal counsel, and by the time he was at the hospital—where he was taken for a physical exam and treated for high blood pressure—his colleagues had already reached out to the local police department in the town where Mitchell’s elderly father lives, asking them to visit his house, which they did. When they arrived, Mitchell spoke with his father, telling him there had been an incident that “involved shooting somebody,” but that he was OK.