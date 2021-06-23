People had been thinking about driving on the moon for most of the century, although the bulk of those thoughts were embedded in science fiction. One description of a pressurized moon mobile cruising the lunar surface dates to 1901. Others were imagined regularly in the decades after—rolling spheres, cigar-shaped runabouts, walkers and crawlers, tanklike transporters.

In May 1961, when President John F. Kennedy challenged the nation to “commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth,” NASA embraced the idea for real. Early concepts included hulking laboratories on wheels, which astronauts would pilot in shirt-sleeved comfort on two-week odysseys—contraptions so big and heavy that they’d have required their own Saturn V rockets to reach the moon’s airless wilds.

When even an open “lunar jeep” proved too bulky for one-rocket missions, NASA shelved the project in 1967, believing it would cost too much time and money to pull off for Apollo flights. But in the months that followed, Ferenc “Frank” Pavlics, an enterprising engineer at a General Motors defense lab in Santa Barbara, California, came up with a more radically downsized approach—a tiny, minimalist moon car that weighed little more than a single astronaut in his space suit and could be origamied to fit into an existing storage bay in the lunar module, a space about the size and shape of a pup tent standing on its end.

The resulting machine, built by Boeing with GM as its principal subcontractor, was hurried through design, testing, and manufacturing in only 17 months, a fraction of the time typically devoted to NASA hardware. The job proved deceptively complex: its cost mushroomed to more than twice Boeing’s bid, and at times it lagged so far behind schedule that the first of the cars seemed sure to miss its ride on Apollo 15.

The companies met their deadline, however, and delivered a quintessential example of doing more with less. The LRV ran on two silver-zinc batteries that powered its four quarter-horsepower electric motors, each of which was connected to a transmission with just two moving parts. It boasted a crazily limber suspension and could turn in its own length. It could carry well over twice its own weight. Its top speed of about ten miles per hour might sound glacial, but on the moon’s broken crust, it usually could go faster than its drivers dared take it.

The rover’s signature features—its wheels—were studies in elegance: each tire was made of 800 strands of zinc-coated stainless-steel piano wire, woven into a mesh and mounted to a 16-inch, spun-aluminum hub, all of it armored by a herringbone tread of titanium strips. The complete wheels weighed 12 pounds apiece. Earth pounds.

And despite its gossamer construction, this was a tough little 4x4. “We did a lot of testing—vibration tests, temperature tests to the extremes of temperatures, and, of course, durability,” Pavlics told me. “Simplicity and light weight were overall considerations. Of course, reliability had to be very high: NASA set a goal of 99.5 percent reliability. So we included redundancy wherever possible—like all four wheels had a drive in them, so that if one or even two failed, it was still operational. The steering was in both the front and rear, so that, again, if one fails, the other is still there.”

The payoff: when Scott and Irwin braked their rover to end their first excursion, two hours and 16 minutes after its start, they had covered 6.3 miles—more than all the travel achieved by the first three landing crews combined.

They still had two sorties to go. The next day, they drove back up the side of Hadley Delta to discover a nugget of anorthosite more than four billion years old, prompting their mission-control flight director to call August 1, 1971, “the greatest day of scientific exploration, certainly, that we in the space program have ever seen—and possibly of all time.”

Eight months later, in April 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module Orion came to rest on the Descartes Highlands, and astronauts John Young and Charlie Duke took off in the second rover. They crossed more than 16 miles of jumbled moonscape and climbed even higher up a mountainside. Along the way they collected geologic evidence refuting scientific gospel that the highlands were volcanic in origin.

Duke recalled his time riding shotgun as a thrilling adventure. “It was bouncy” and a bit “squirrely, like driving on snow and ice,” he told me 48 years after the fact. “We had a very rough terrain where we landed—it was up-and-down, cratered everywhere, rocks of various sizes all over the surface. So we had to do a lot of maneuvering around rocks, craters, and crevasses.

“If you had both steering systems energized, it was very maneuverable,” he said. “If anything, the steering was maybe a little too sensitive. We’d be underway, and I’d turn in my seat to get a side picture and I’d bump John’s elbow, and that would change his steering, and then he’d start fishtailing as he tried to get it back under control.”

That said, the pair hated to leave their trusty steed behind when they left for home. Young’s last photo on the lunar surface was “of the old rover sitting there,” as he put it to Houston, adding: “Boy, that’s a good machine.”

“Yeah,” Duke chimed in, “it’s an incredibly good machine.”