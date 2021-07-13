In 2014, I left Colorado and moved to Pennsylvania for my first job in journalism, as an editor at Bicycling. When I returned to Boulder four years later, I noticed something immediately.

The vans.

My God, they were everywhere. Parked all over town. Trundling down I-70 on the weekends. On a group camping trip to Fruita, I was the only one who slept in a tent.

Predictably, before long, I soured on tent life, weary of hearing nylon walls flap in the wind while my friends snoozed in blissful silence in their vehicles. I became convinced that I needed a van as well. Klontz has researched this phenomenon, called relative deprivation. “We feel deprived when we see that other people have stuff we don’t,” he says. It’s part of the reason Americans continue to report decreasing life ­satisfaction despite our relative wealth compared with other nations, and even through periods of economic growth.

Not even Klontz, who also lives in Boulder, has been able to inure himself against Sprinter mania. “One day I walked to work and counted ten of them,” he says. “No wonder I want one. But you don’t go, I want one because everyone has one. You have all these rationales. It’s about your status with the tribe.”

The desire to belong is a powerful motivator when it comes to how we treat money. While a $60,000 van is an extreme case, it’s the same rationale we use to buy a $7,000 bike or a $2,500 backcountry-skiing setup when we have credit card debt. Tropes like “spend money on experiences, not things” fly out the window when the experiences you love are enhanced by expensive things. (Try overnighting in the high country with a $50 department-store sleeping bag and tell me how it goes.)

This same desire to belong can also drive the opposite behavior—putting on the appearance of being broke even when you aren’t. We tend to surround ourselves with people who have the same money beliefs we do, says Klontz, and we get uncomfortable if we drift above or below them financially. This is why you see tech bros and dentists wearing patched-up puffies and eating instant oatmeal in trailhead parking lots (out of their tricked-out vans). “It’s the same exact human psychology as I need to drive a Mercedes,” says Klontz, “except it’s How poor can I live? It’s a competition for that.”

Ironically, you might reject money whether you grew up with it or never had it. “You see money-avoidant people at both ends of the spectrum,” says Klontz. “With poor people, it’s a cognitive-dissonance thing—I want to be wealthy and I’m not—so it helps to create a narrative around how rich people are bad. On the other side, if you grew up in a wealthy family and your parents cared about money, there’s a rebellious attitude or there’s guilt. You feel like you have to push this part of yourself away so you can belong.”

It can be a toxic combination. You believe that money and happiness are at odds, so you feel no incentive to save or invest. But you’re caught in the cycle of desiring the same nice gear and epic experiences as your friends. All the while, you don’t track what’s coming in or going out. The result, as a friend of mine put it: “In my mind I spend no money. And yet I have no money.”

This is the opposite of how wealthy people behave. The rich don’t hew to most of the stereotypes about them, says Klontz. In a 2014 study, he found that 58 percent of affluent people are first-generation wealth, not trust-fund babies. Most are frugal and highly focused on saving, and they delay gratification. “I always say it’s like a squirrel, saving nuts for the winter,” he says. “The squirrel that doesn’t worry about having enough for the winter dies.”

This is a recurring theme in financial psychology: how we think about the future, or whether we think about it at all, is at the core of how we treat money. I, for example, spent much of my teens and twenties believing that I would probably die young. No particular reason, just a morbid hunch. As I approached my late thirties, then, and assessed the new wrinkles and sunspots I saw in the mirror, I would often reflect grimly that I hadn’t really planned on making it this far.

Intellectually, had I truly believed I was going to die in some tragic accident in my youth? Probably not. But if you looked at how I conducted my life, you could only conclude that I expected to go out early in a blaze of glory. I never wore sunscreen. I didn’t put money in a 401(k). I had lived, for all intents and purposes, as if I’d never get old.