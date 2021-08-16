Finally, a Shot to Prevent Lyme Disease Could Be on Its Way

In 1975, two mothers living near Lyme, Connecticut, reported an outbreak of juvenile arthritis among 39 children. Field interviews by rheumatologist Allen Steere, from the Yale School of Medicine, and David Snydman, from the state health department, revealed striking similarities between many of the patients. They all lived in wooded areas of town. Many said their symptoms occurred between June and September. Most notably, a quarter of them also reported a red skin lesion, shaped like a bull’s-eye, that appeared about four weeks before their arthritis began.

Steere knew from his research that at a 1909 meeting of the Swedish Dermatological Society, the attendees had discussed the same sort of skin lesion. They hypothesized that a tick bite was the cause, which led Steere and Snydman’s investigative team toward the same conclusion. They confirmed their hunch in 1978, after discovering that incidents of this strange arthritis were 30 times greater on the east side of the Connecticut River, where the town of Lyme is located and a much larger population of ticks resided. Then, in 1981, Willy Burgdorfer, a researcher with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), discovered the cause: a spiral-shaped bacterium, known as a spirochete, that passed from tick to human after a bite. He published his findings in 1982, and the Lyme-causing microbe was christened Borrelia burgdorferi.

While the Northeast and the upper Midwest are still the hot spots, the infection has gradually expanded its reach. There are now confirmed cases in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and almost 100 million people live in areas where instances of Lyme are at their highest. Over the past two decades, incidents of Lyme disease have exploded: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme each year, making it the most common vector-borne disease in the U.S. Recent research shows that people living in the Northeast take one billion fewer excursions than they otherwise would in order to avoid Lyme-carrying ticks.

“Now they’re found in places where we didn’t really see them 20 years ago,” says Amy Schwartz, an epidemiologist with the CDC’s division of vector-borne diseases. “It’s hard to know exactly what has happened.”

The black-legged tick, Ixodes scapularis, transmits Lyme disease in the Northeast and Midwest. (It’s also called the deer tick, a nod to its preferred animal host, the white-tailed deer.) In the western U.S., a related black-legged tick, Ixodes pacificus, is the Lyme disease vector. Larval ticks feed on mice, common animal carriers of Borrelia, in the fall. Sitting deep in the tick’s gut, the bacterium effectively goes comatose. From May into July, the larvae turn into nymphs, and that’s when they strike, straight through summer. Warming temperatures and a booming population of deer, upon which Lyme-carrying ticks usually hitchhike their way to other places, are likely culprits for the disease’s expanding geographic range.

When a black-legged tick latches on to a host, it spits anticoagulant into the cut and starts drinking. Warm, hemoglobin-rich blood reaches its gut, prompting Borrelia to wake up, multiply 20 times over, and migrate to the tick’s salivary glands. The whole process takes about 36 hours. “Even if you have an infected tick attached to you, if you remove it within a day, it doesn’t matter,” says Sam Telford, a Tufts University professor of infectious diseases. It’s only after 36 hours that the problems start: now that the bacteria have arisen, multiplied, and traveled to the salivary glands, they’re ready to be spit into your bloodstream.

Even today, diagnosing Lyme disease can be a challenge in some cases, largely because early symptoms of Lyme mirror those of the flu. A bull’s-eye rash around the site of a tick bite is a dead giveaway, but according to the CDC, only about three-quarters of people who contract Lyme will develop that rash. The rest are only hit with a fever, fatigue, headaches, and swollen joints.

A blood test usually confirms whether a person has Lyme disease, but there’s a slight wrinkle: the test doesn’t look for the physical presence of the Lyme microbe, which could confirm an ongoing or active infection or an infection that was wiped out. Instead, it searches only for Lyme antibodies—and not that reliably. An analysis published in 2016 in the journal PLOS One found that such tests are accurate just 60 percent of the time. Get tested too quickly, before antibodies develop, and you don’t know if you have Lyme disease. And antibodies may never appear in people with compromised or weak immune systems; those patients may have Lyme, but doctors can’t know for sure.

According to current guidelines from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, several weeks of oral antibiotics immobilize Lyme microbes. Still, the NIH says that in as many as 20 percent of cases, antibiotics fail to stop the bacteria. And each extra day that Lyme-causing Borrelia persists gives it time to spread further, invading organs such as the heart and the brain, as well as various joints. Original symptoms, like joint arthritis, can become more severe. Meanwhile, in rarer cases, infection in the brain can lead to cognitive difficulty and sleep disorders, while Lyme that affects the heart can lead to blocks of the electrical signals that make it pump blood effectively. If Lyme spreads that far, oral antibiotics are usually paired with amoxicillin administered through an IV.

When it comes to tick-borne diseases, “Borrelia is the toughest nut to crack,” says Monica Embers, a Lyme expert and director of vector-borne disease research at Tulane National Primate Research Center near New Orleans.

Often the best defense is keeping ticks from biting in the first place, and that usually boils down to being smart when outdoors. Telford, who spends his summers in the woods collecting ticks for study, recommends long sleeves and pants or clothes treated with permethrin, an insecticide. What’s missing from the tool kit, though, is a way to stop the disease outright, even in the event of a tick bite.