Mount Desert Island is a landmass whose appearance on maps is frequently likened to a pair of human lungs. It was originally christened Île des Monts Déserts by the French explorer Samuel de Champlain, who happened upon the island in 1604 while on a failed journey to the mythical city of Norumbega and was impressed with its collection of bald pink-granite peaks. Today, some three-quarters of Mount Desert Island—a mere 65 square miles—comprises Acadia, which attracts around 3.5 million visits a year. The park’s main attractions are its highest point, 1,529-foot Cadillac Mountain, from which visitors can see the nation’s earliest sunrise; Thunder Hole, a notch in the rocky coastline that produces an exceptionally loud sound when struck by waves at high tide; and Sand Beach, which is pretty much what it sounds like. The most popular activity in the park, per an Acadia spokeswoman, is “recreational driving.”

Though many park visitors are reluctant to leave the comfort of their vehicles, Acadia boasts one of the most elaborate networks of hiking trails anywhere in the country. Iron rungs snake up sheer cliff faces, wooden ladders plunge into deep crevasses, and ingenious arrangements of granite boulders guide hikers through glacier-carved gorges.

Certain elements of the island’s trail system, however, long predate these comparatively modern innovations. The Wabenaki people—who called the island Pemetic, meaning “range of mountains”—created the earliest trails, canoe portage paths that allowed for relatively easy transit between inland bodies of water. Over the course of the 1700s, European settlers built roads on the island, some of which would later be incorporated into the trail system. But the construction of what we’d now recognize as hiking trails only began in the late 1800s. Inspired by the burgeoning Romantic fascination with wild nature, artists and early tourists known as “rusticators” crowded the island in warmer months, forging paths to mountain summits from which they might blissfully bask in the beautiful and sublime. The first signs of modern trails began to appear: colored blazes to mark routes and cairns to indicate summits.

A culture of secrecy still surrounds these trails, a willful insistence that some places are best reserved for initiated locals.

Around the same time, the first trail maps materialized, growing more and more elaborate with each subsequent edition. As wealthy families—euphemistically called “cottagers”—began to fear overdevelopment, residents formed “village improvement societies” to preserve wilderness areas and build new paths. The societies’ trail construction was conducted under the supervision of eccentric elites such as Rudolph Brunnow, a Princeton professor of philology who designed, among other routes, the infamous, near vertical Precipice Trail.

Among the park’s other legendary trail architects was Waldron Bates, a Harvard-educated lawyer who invented the eponymous Bates cairn—a style of trail marker unique to Acadia—and designed 25 miles of Acadia’s most iconic trails before stumbling to his death beneath a moving train at age 52. As men like Brunnow and Bates expanded the system, it grew fashionable for the island’s grandees to endow trails in their name after death, spurring even more construction. By the time the then-comprehensive Path Guide of Mount Desert Island, Maine was published in 1915, more than 200 miles of trails had been blazed and mapped.

The following year, President Woodrow Wilson established Sieur de Monts National Monument, the entity that would, in short order, become Acadia National Park. While many existing trails fell outside park boundaries, the park’s trail complex continued to proliferate, particularly during the Great Depression, when the aid of New Deal programs like the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Civil Works Administration helped created routes like the Perpendicular Trail, a monumental stone staircase that meanders up a talus slope to the summit of Mansell Mountain.

Then came World War II. With no one to maintain the trails, the system fell into disuse and the century-long pathmaking boom came to an abrupt end. In 1947, when the wildfire destroyed some 10,000 acres of the park, the trails coursing through those regions—including those leading to Great Hill—were largely abandoned. Over the next decade, amid declining trail traffic and budget constraints, the National Park Service ceased maintenance on even more trails. While some organizations produced trail maps in defiance of the park’s closures—the Appalachian Mountain Club, for instance, refused for years to eliminate certain abandoned trails from their maps—the system was incontestably in decline. Today, the trail network has stabilized at about 150 miles of trail. Impressive for a park of its size but still significantly less than it was at its peak.