The Battle for Beacon’s Beach

Entangled in the fight over Beacon’s was something coastal administrators call managed retreat, the idea that, rather than actively resisting rising seas, increased flooding, and catastrophic erosion, you pull back from the coast altogether, you preemptively move people, housing, and infrastructure out of harm’s way. The Beacon’s proposal called for the easiest managed retreat possible—moving a small public parking lot back a few feet from an eroding bluff. Residents weren’t being asked to leave their homes, nor did this require the complex relocation of, say, a wastewater treatment facility. All that was involved was a slab of asphalt. “It was a no-brainer,” Jaffee says when we meet in April in Del Mar, a town a few miles south of Encinitas. Jaffee would know. With the uncertainties of climate change, a battle royal over managed retreat has recently been unfolding along California’s 1,100-mile coastline as communities determine what, if anything, to relocate from the shoreline. Jaffee has been in the trenches of that battle, in scenarios far more complicated than Beacon’s. Still, what happened at Beacon’s is instructive. The reason why is best captured in the question Jaffee and his colleagues began asking themselves when the situation went sideways: If a community can’t agree on moving a parking lot—a parking lot on a dangerous cliff, no less—how will entire neighborhoods agree to relocate when sea-level rise ultimately demands it?

It’s no surprise that sea-level projections are hair-raising. As oceans warm and ice sheets melt, scientists predict that seas will rise anywhere from 1.6 to 10.2 feet by the end of the century. With 110 million coastal residents around the world living below current high-tide levels, and 250 million below annual flood levels, even a modest rise could be devastating. In the U.S., coastal counties are home to nearly 40 percent of the population, or 128 million people, along with the nation’s ports, harbors, and businesses that do billions of dollars in commerce. In California, where beach culture has stoked the American imagination for generations—and where some of the priciest real estate anywhere is found—the Union of Concerned Scientists determined that with two feet of sea-level rise by 2045, at least 20,000 homes, worth a total of $15 billion, could succumb to chronic flooding (defined as flooding that occurs more than 25 times a year). By 2100, six and a half feet of sea-level rise would threaten some 109,000 homes, worth over $75 billion.

Some of those oceanfront homes are in Del Mar, and to provide some context for the Beacon’s fight, Jaffee reviews with me the good, the bad, and the ugly of managed retreat in California as we stroll the beach. Jaffee is short and solidly built, with thinning salt-and-pepper hair and an irredeemable surfing addiction. Recent minor surgery has kept him out of the water, but he has been countering the withdrawal by ­obsessively monitoring a big swell that arrived this morning from New Zealand and updating me every few minutes. “They’re getting 15 feet at the Wedge in Newport Beach,” he says, and “In Costa Rica the waves are really firing!”

Unlike Encinitas and much of California, where beaches are backed by high bluffs, this part of Del Mar has a low-relief shoreline. Homes sit right on the beach. Jaffee stops at a boxy, cream-colored house with a back wall made mostly of glass. One day during the destructive El Niño winter of 1997–98, he was surfing the storm-fueled waves here when a couch drifted from this house and floated past him. “There was all kinds of stuff in the water,” he says. “This place got hammered.” We examine the ten-foot-tall seawall that probably saved the house from total destruction that day. It’s a battered behemoth of rusting steel and cracked cement extending 40 feet along the beach, with giant boulders piled in front of it. Every house here has similar defenses. As Jaffee describes the devastating assortment of hydrological forces the Pacific can generate (extremely high king tides, unpredictable El Niños), I have to wonder how much longer residents here can fend off Mother Nature with rocks and concrete. The El Niño of 1982–83, for example, California’s most destructive ever, dovetailed with king tides and a storm surge to produce water levels at the shoreline 27 feet above normal. “What happens when you add three feet of sea-level rise to that?” Jaffee asks.

Most of these homes were built in the mid-20th century, a strangely calm period on the West Coast, climatically speaking, that scientists now refer to as a negative Pacific decadal oscillation cycle, a stretch characterized by few significant El Niños or storms. From the mid-1940s to 1977, relatively flawless Southern California weather lulled folks into believing they could build on beaches, atop bluffs, basically anywhere. The state’s population exploded from nine to twenty-three million people, and coastal development went gangbusters. Then, in 1978, the climate shifted abruptly to a positive PDO cycle, bringing frequently violent weather. In response to several brutal El Niños, communities began “armoring” their shores with seawalls and boulder piles, a.k.a. riprap. In 1971, just 2.5 percent of California’s coastline was armored, but today that number is 14 percent. In the heavily developed southern coastal counties, 38 percent of the shoreline is armored.

In response to this frenetic development, California approved the Coastal Act in 1976, to protect beaches and guarantee access for all residents. Charged with enforcing the act is the California Coastal Commission, a powerful agency that regulates development in a coastal zone running the length of the state. Because seawalls and riprap occupy beach space and interfere with ­access, and because they will eventually cause beaches to disappear with sea-level rise, the commission hates armoring. The multimillion-dollar homes in Del Mar that Jaffee and I are strolling past are allowed seawalls and riprap because they were built before 1977. The commission otherwise makes approval for such protection difficult. Surfrider shares this sentiment about armoring. “For me it’s about social justice,” Jaffee says. “The people in the front row do not get to decide what happens to a public beach. Everybody deserves access to the beach.”

Managed retreat has blown up in California, because in 2015 the commission asked every coastal community to devise a plan to prepare for more than five feet of sea-level rise by 2100. It funded vulnerability studies for communities and encouraged them to consider managed retreat. This statewide planning process quickly met with resistance. Soon managed retreat was viewed, incorrectly, as eminent domain. Big Brother was taking your house. Here in Del Mar, residents freaked out at public meetings, fearing property values would plunge and insurance rates soar. At one meeting, after Jaffee advocated for managed retreat, a guy cursed him out. Another time, a speaker tried to blurt out the personal phone number of Chunn-Heer at a packed meeting. City council members had to intervene.

“Sentimentality plays a big role,” says Jennifer Savage, Surfrider’s former statewide policy director. “People feel attached to something. They don’t want to see it change. They can’t see the scientific alternatives.”

Jaffee and I arrive at a low-slung beach home with a patio stretching 120 feet across the back, studded with thatch umbrellas and potted palms. “This is Bill Gates’s house,” he says. “He bought it last year from T. Boone Pickens’s ex-wife for $43 million. That’s who we’re dealing with here.”

The outcry extends beyond Del Mar. To the south, Imperial Beach embraced managed retreat before public outrage forced an about-face. In the Northern California town of Pacifica, real estate interests funded the electoral ouster of a mayor who supported managed retreat. And in Santa Cruz, on the central coast, a homeowner’s association invited geologist Gary Griggs to give a talk on climate change but forbade him from ­uttering two words: managed retreat. “Retreat is not a new concept,” says Griggs, a professor at the University of California at Santa Cruz. “It’s been happening for thousands of years in the form of unmanaged ­retreat. That’s what we’ll have if we don’t plan for it.” In California and beyond, Griggs has documented instances of the sea devouring communities or forcing them to move. At Gleason Beach in Sonoma County, at least 11 clifftop homes built in the 1930s have either fallen into the ocean or were demolished after wave-­triggered erosion. In Encinitas, a bluff collapse in 1942 caused a temple of the Self-Realization Fellowship to tumble to the beach. The Lost Towns of the Yorkshire Coast, a 1912 book Griggs unearthed in his research, chronicles the disappearance of 29 villages over 2,000 years stretching back to the Roman occupation. Over two millennia, 115 square miles of land crumbled into the North Sea.

The conflict over managed retreat has overshadowed the few instances where it has succeeded. At Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica in 2005, for instance, officials completed a project involving the purchase and demolition of two rental houses, the relocation of a parking lot, and the restoration of wetlands. Jaffee drives me to Seaside Beach in Encinitas to show me another example. Like Del Mar, Seaside is a low-relief shoreline; the parking lot here abuts the beach. One day during the 1997–98 El Niño, the waves here were so insane that they snapped Jaffee’s board in two. He ran home, grabbed another board, and paddled back out. The waves snapped that board, too. Jaffee gave up. But walking home he witnessed something ­bizarre. “The parking lot was going all Poltergeist,” he says. He watched the asphalt literally buckling from the storm surge and water pressure. Afterward, a portion of the parking lot was gone, and the beachside bathroom was heavily damaged. State-park officials reconfigured the lot and moved the bathroom to the back of the beach, away from the water. “This was a successful managed retreat,” Jaffee says.

But Seaside isn’t Beacon’s. People aren’t emotionally connected to this place in the same way. Sure, the surfing is better, but Seaside is geographically situated such that no neighborhood really claims it as its own. At Beacon’s, on the other hand, nearby residents view the bluff and beach as pretty much the center of their universe.

Beacon’s is located in northwest Encinitas, in an area called Leucadia. Two and a half miles of towering coastal bluff form Leucadia’s western boundary, atop which runs Neptune Avenue and a nearly unbroken string of residential development. The only significant open space occurs at the Beacon’s parking lot, a 400-foot gap where the public can view ocean instead of houses.

The submerged rock reefs that trigger waves at Beacon’s are what remain of Eocene bluffs that formed 56 million years ago but have since eroded away. Tall bluffs once extended for miles out into the Pacific. What happened at Beacon’s on December 1, 1982, was a continuation of this age-old pattern. El Niño–fueled waves and rain battered the bluff until it gave way. Back then, a wooden staircase provided access to the beach, but the landslide destroyed it. Afterward, surfers—never ones to let calamity deny them good waves—began picking their way down the landslide, and in time a switchback trail emerged. In 2001, another storm-triggered bluff collapse wrecked part of that trail. That’s when officials decided to take action.

Beacon’s is a state beach, but it’s ­managed by the city of Encinitas, and after the 2001 collapse the city secured $2.75 million from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to make the bluff safer. City officials wanted to build a seawall, but Jaffee and ­Surfrider argued that armoring would destroy the beach. The city’s own environmental-impact report recommended relocating the parking lot, building a staircase, and letting the bluff erode away naturally. But the city proceeded with seawall plans until 2010, when the state rejected the project.

Outraged, Encinitas mayor Dan Dalager accused state officials of bending to environmental groups. He told reporters that the state “is more interested in being politically correct than serving the needs of the community—they said basically, ‘We’re just going to watch it collapse.’ ”

Dalager’s frustration is understandable, because while fatal bluff collapses are rare in California, they do happen. An especially horrific example occurred in Encinitas, just north of Beacon’s at Grandview Beach, in 2019, when a landslide crushed to death three women in the same family. They had gathered at the beach to celebrate one of the women’s recovery from cancer.

In 2014, city officials tried again at Beacon’s. This time they wanted to secure the slope at the bottom with a 25-foot-deep buttress of “erodible concrete.” The substance supposedly erodes at the same rate as a natural bluff, but Surfrider argued that this hadn’t been proven. Jaffee produced a position statement clarifying Surfrider’s stance against armoring of any kind at Beacon’s. In 2017, after the city had allocated $750,000 for the project, the coastal commission warned against the “armoring effects” of the buttress. It, too, suggested ­relocating the parking lot instead.

Eventually, tired of spending years and money to develop plans only to have them rejected, the city approached both Surfrider and the coastal commission with a plan that would relocate the parking lot and build a staircase. We’re finally getting somewhere! Jaffee thought. Both groups signaled support. On its website, Surfrider said that the city’s new direction “provides another opportunity for managed retreat instead of hard armoring. Access to the beach will be maintained and/or improved without destroying the very coastal resources the community was trying to access in the first place.” It called the plan “a real win for the coastal environment.”