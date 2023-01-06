Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today .

As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).

The NWS warned that waves could be between 15 and 25 feet, but surf forecasting website Surfline reported wave heights up to 35 feet. In Southern California, the storm has produced rideable waves, particularly from Santa Barbara through northern San Diego County. But up north, the weather has mostly wreaked havoc.

In Santa Cruz County, a historic cement ship that has been anchored for nearly 100 years at Seacliff State Beach was taken out by the swell, and the nearby Aptos pier collapsed.

BREAKING – The iconic cement ship in Santa Cruz County broke away this morning from the pier at Seacliff State Beach. Waves are HUGE, between 25-35 feet, according to Surfline. Largest swell of the winter. 🌊 The ship keeps getting hammered. #AtmosphericRiver @kron4news pic.twitter.com/RY0bfNbDOw — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 5, 2023

Just up the coast, the popular wharf in the town of Capitola was split in half by a wave.

BREAKING: Capitola Wharf was split in half when a section of the wharf collapsed into the ocean. 30-foot waves, powerful tidal surges, and gusty winds are battering the beaches right now. Capitola Village is flooded.

(Video by Autumn Rose Purdy) #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/vTfqA8FEa9 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 5, 2023

Capitola Beach and Pier are under siege with tide and surf still rising. pic.twitter.com/89b1CAGfg6 — Semi-Pro Storm Chaser (@soulfocussports) January 5, 2023

Flooding—both on the coast and inland—is a major concern with this weather event, and coastal roads and developments have been closed due to high water levels. But, on the plus side, the Sierra snowpack is at a ten-year high.