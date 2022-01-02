Chinook Salmon Are Disappearing from the Pacific Northwest. But We Can Help.

Fishing
Chinook salmon may be best known today as game for recreational anglers, but the fish has been critical to the social and cultural fabric of the Pacific Northwest for thousands of years (even helping maintain the health of its forests). Yet the future of the Chinook is uncertain, as its numbers drop due to the impacts of climate change, unsustainable harvest practices, dams, habitat loss, and predation. In this film from Old Town, two anglers—Quinault Indian Nation member and guide Ashley Lewis and ecologist Tyler Hicks—share why losing this species would be an environmental tragedy.