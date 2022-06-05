Video loading...

Biking

Image

This Cycling Team Is Working to Be Carbon Neutral in 2022

Image

Chris Froome Isn’t Just Back—He Wants to Win the Tour de France

Image

The Island of Senja Is a Mountain Biker’s Dream

Image

Cyclist Rose Grant Talks About Her Career and Motherhood in New Film

Image

Why Black Cyclists Don’t Feel Safe in Los Angeles

Image

This Adorable Film Follows Kids as They Explore British Columbia’s Forests

Image

Here’s Why We Love You, Gravel Cycling

Image

Before There Was a Trail, There Was a Trail Builder

Image

Pedal 2 the People Is Building a Community of BIPOC Cyclists

Image

A 250-Mile Bike Ride Across Iceland’s Highlands Is a Scenic Test of Endurance

Image

Beta Spends the Day Mountain Biking with Snowboarder Sage Kotsenberg in New Film

Image

Gravel Racer Jess Cerra Is Returning the Favor

Image

These Athletes Want to Take Triathlon to the Next Level

Image

‘From the Ground Up’ Turns New Cyclists into Hardcore Racers

Image

Catalina Island Is a Hidden Gem for Gravel Cyclists

Image

A Human-Powered Tour of the PNW Volcanoes

Image

Kate Leeming Travels Namibia’s Skeleton Coast by Bike

Image

Mountain-Biking an Unscalable Ridge with Gee Atherton

Image

The Power of Cycling with Other BIPOC Riders

Image

‘I Am a Cyclist’ Shows That Cycling Is for Everyone

This Cycling Team Is Working to Be Carbon Neutral in 2022

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+.

“Cycling is a really interesting part of the environmental equation because it’s generally viewed as this awesome green alternative to driving a vehicle,” says professional cyclist Isabella Bertold. “But when you start to race you’re not really biking to commute. The whole cycling industry is built around new products and building up waste.”

That’s why Bertold’s Canadian cycling team, InstaFund, is dedicated to going carbon neutral in 2022. The team is prioritizing environmentally friendly partnerships, doing community service, and sparking meaningful conversation about climate change. Learn more about the initiative in this Bang Bang film from Hammerhead’s See the Road Ahead series.

Biking

Image

This Cycling Team Is Working to Be Carbon Neutral in 2022

Image

Chris Froome Isn’t Just Back—He Wants to Win the Tour de France

Image

The Island of Senja Is a Mountain Biker’s Dream

Image

Cyclist Rose Grant Talks About Her Career and Motherhood in New Film

Image

Why Black Cyclists Don’t Feel Safe in Los Angeles

Image

This Adorable Film Follows Kids as They Explore British Columbia’s Forests

Image

Here’s Why We Love You, Gravel Cycling

Image

Before There Was a Trail, There Was a Trail Builder

Image

Pedal 2 the People Is Building a Community of BIPOC Cyclists

Image

A 250-Mile Bike Ride Across Iceland’s Highlands Is a Scenic Test of Endurance

Image

Beta Spends the Day Mountain Biking with Snowboarder Sage Kotsenberg in New Film

Image

Gravel Racer Jess Cerra Is Returning the Favor

Image

These Athletes Want to Take Triathlon to the Next Level

Image

‘From the Ground Up’ Turns New Cyclists into Hardcore Racers

Image

Catalina Island Is a Hidden Gem for Gravel Cyclists

Image

A Human-Powered Tour of the PNW Volcanoes

Image

Kate Leeming Travels Namibia’s Skeleton Coast by Bike

Image

Mountain-Biking an Unscalable Ridge with Gee Atherton

Image

The Power of Cycling with Other BIPOC Riders

Image

‘I Am a Cyclist’ Shows That Cycling Is for Everyone