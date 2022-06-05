This Cycling Team Is Working to Be Carbon Neutral in 2022

Biking
“Cycling is a really interesting part of the environmental equation because it’s generally viewed as this awesome green alternative to driving a vehicle,” says professional cyclist Isabella Bertold. “But when you start to race you’re not really biking to commute. The whole cycling industry is built around new products and building up waste.”
That’s why Bertold’s Canadian cycling team, InstaFund, is dedicated to going carbon neutral in 2022. The team is prioritizing environmentally friendly partnerships, doing community service, and sparking meaningful conversation about climate change. Learn more about the initiative in this Bang Bang film from Hammerhead’s See the Road Ahead series.