What It Takes to See 10,000 Bird Species

In the dry Tinajas Valley, the semi inched closer to our van, pushing us downhill as we struggled with the faulty clutch. When the truck finally slid past, our driver found that he could shift again, and we lurched forward.

We reached the top of the valley under a blazing noon sun and jumped into action, grabbing cameras, binoculars, and speakers. We hadn’t eaten lunch, but hunger could wait. We walked along the road, scanning dirt embankments where earthcreepers are known to roost, while Engblom played the bird’s vocalizations. A yellow-billed tit-tyrant called. Groups of long-tailed mockingbirds hunkered down inside tangled cacti, waiting out the heat.

An hour passed with no luck, and we split off in different directions. Spiny shrubs and cacti dotted the steep slopes, and their thorns and stickers collected in my socks.

Eventually, Kaestner circled back to me. It was dead silent until a robin-size brown bird scurried across the ground in front of us, disappearing in a flash. Our hearts leaped—but it wasn’t the earthcreeper.

“C’mon, baby,” Kaestner said to himself, scanning the brushy slopes.

It was 1 P.M. and we had a long drive ahead of us. Engblom suggested alternate plans, but Kaestner wasn’t ready to give up. A short path nearby led to a sloped wash where the habitat looked good, and Kaestner wanted to follow it. We walked down the path and played the earthcreeper’s call. Miraculously, within minutes, a bird responded.

“That’s it, that’s the bird below us!” Engblom yelled.

“Uh huuuhhh!” said Kaestner, grinning and giving me a thumbs-up.

The bird slunk around in the low brush before hopping to perch on a rock right in front of us. We snapped photos to document the sighting for eBird. Back in the car, Kaestner slapped his knees excitedly. “OK, Gunnar, great bird!” Our success had temporarily erased the stress of the morning’s trek.

But we couldn’t waste time celebrating, and immediately got back on the road. By 3 P.M. we’d dropped below Lima’s fog layer to the gray city outskirts, where it was at least ten degrees cooler than the summit we’d just left. We were now six and a half hours from the city of Nazca, our next destination, where, in between antpitta sighting attempts, Kaestner wanted to tick off a few other target birds in the frigid Pacific.

We drove toward the small fishing town of Puerto de Lomas, whose main allure for birders is its proximity to deep-sea canyons, where Humboldt Current upwellings attract some of the world’s most prized seabirds. En route we slept for a few hours in the town of Palpa before waking at 3:30 A.M. to finish our drive. We cruised past the Nazca Lines, a Unesco World Heritage site known for its geoglyphs. No one in the car noticed. Kaestner blasted music from his portable speaker to help our driver stay awake: Adele, Abba, then Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” He didn’t seem to register that he was playing the Titanic theme as we catapulted toward the open ocean, where we’d spend the day in a rickety fishing boat. I asked Engblom if there would be a bathroom on board. “A bucket, and everyone looks the other way,” he replied. “It’s best to take care of that beforehand.”

We arrived in Puerto de Lomas under an overcast dawn sky. The small marina, no more than an inlet, was filled with dozens of petite, colorful fishing boats secured to one another like a giant life raft. Belcher’s gulls squealed and begged for food, jostling for space among the people.

To reach our boat, we had to walk across three others. The first two were steady in the water, but the last was much smaller and rocked like a seesaw in the current. I grabbed a fisherman’s outstretched hand, slimy from the catch he’d just gutted, to keep my balance as I stepped onto our vessel.

A split second later, Kaestner joined me on deck. The boat was bright blue, about 20 feet long and 5 feet across, with a 40-horsepower Yamaha outboard motor. It had no sun cover, no bathroom, no railing, and no backup motor. We found three life vests tied together neatly—a good sign they weren’t often used.

Soon our boat driver, Zorro, began navigating out of the marina. Within a few minutes we hit our maximum cruising speed of five miles per hour.

Our goal was to reach the edge of the continental shelf and its adjacent deep-sea canyon, located roughly ten nautical miles offshore. There we would have the best chance of seeing Kaestner’s two targets: the ringed storm petrel and the Markham’s storm petrel. Storm petrels, called “sea swallows” in Spanish, are robin-size birds that skim the water with a fluttery, bat-like flight in search of crustaceans, small fish, and oil droplets. They spend nearly all their time at sea, only returning to land to nest in stinky underground holes in the Atacama Desert. They have tiny legs that dangle above the water, making them look as if they are pitter-pattering across the ocean’s surface. Sailors long believed that storm petrels were bad-luck “witches” that could predict storms; some thought that the number of storm petrels in a flock was a sign of how severe a storm would be. Biologists still know very little about them, and the two species we were after are typically only seen miles away from the South American coastline.

The wind picked up the farther we got from shore. The boat roiled in six-foot swells, and Kaestner and I clung to two wooden poles near the hull. We were a foot from the edge, and each violent lurch brought the ocean closer. Both of us had taken Dramamine that morning, but seasickness seemed unavoidable. It was best to avoid talking about it, so I focused, as if hypnotized, on the horizon.

“I take back everything I said about boring,” Kaestner announced, keeping his eyes forward and scanning for fast-flying seabirds. “This is easily the most unseaworthy vessel there ever was.”

I smiled thinly and looked around. Engblom sat behind us on an outstretched cushion, neon toe shoes dangling over the edge as he casually ate cereal. Our driver sat on the back wall of the boat, tiller-steering, completely at home.

A little while later, we encountered a pod of dusky dolphins. Kaestner remarked that dolphins normally swim with a boat, riding in its wake or along the sides, but we moved so slowly that they completely circled us before we advanced. As we moved into deeper, colder water, the bird community began to change: sooty shearwaters, named because they skim so close to the surface that they sometimes cut the water, bombed across the horizon, and a tiny Elliot’s storm petrel appeared and disappeared like an ocean ghost. Suddenly, when we were about nine miles offshore, a massive shape appeared on the horizon.

“Black-browed albatross!” yelled Engblom. Its nearly seven-foot wingspan sliced the sky like a knife. An albatross this close to shore was a good sign: it meant we’d reached a productive spot. The swells were modest and the wind was favorable, so we decided to chum.

Zorro killed the engine and placed a big yellow bucket on deck, filled to the brim with entrails and shark livers. With his machete, he cut off pieces to throw into the sea. Across from him, Engblom squirted fish oil onto the water’s surface, then emptied a box of cornflakes into the ocean. Seabirds have an excellent sense of smell, and we hoped the chum would attract visitors: the corn flakes for Kaestner’s target storm petrels, the meat for bigger birds like albatrosses.