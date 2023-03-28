Why 500,000 People Are Lining Up to Watch Paint Dry

Doolaard’s homestead, which lies in the Val Pellice region of Piedmont, roughly two hours west of Turin, is a long drive up a narrow, twisty gravel track. On the way, I see a traffic sign declaring something in Italian that looks like “Destroyed road.” I pass a few houses on the lower slopes with the inevitable Fiat Panda—that humble workhorse of the Italian countryside—parked outside. Laboring through a couple of particularly tight corners, I am forced to shift into reverse to make the turn. When I reach the point where Doolaard has advised me that it will no longer be safe to pilot my two-wheel-drive rental any farther, I get out and walk.

I arrive at Doolaard’s property and immediately feel a twinge of déjà vu, as I now physically occupy a place I’ve inhabited digitally for months. There is the elaborate scaffolding Doolaard built himself! There is the canvas bell tent where he’s been living! There is the cup that holds his toothbrush! And there is Doolaard himself, emerging from one of the stone cabins, his hand outstretched. He introduces me to Rik Wielheesen, an old friend from the Netherlands who’s been staying with him for the past week. Wielheesen, an artist by training, is seated at a stone picnic table (built during an episode of the show). He’s working on a painting of one of the cabins, daubing green on gray to depict moss on the roof. The surroundings, as I’ve come to expect, are beautiful and still. There is faint birdsong, and the hills ring with the far-off, syncopated tolling of dairy-cow bells. Doolaard makes me tea in his outdoor kitchen, and we sit down to talk.

The backstory of how Doolaard came to this remote Italian mountaintop more or less begins in Amsterdam in 2014. A longtime graphic designer who did packaging and branding work for Heineken, among other companies, he was quite successful on the surface. But he felt stuck in the system, earning money to buy things he didn’t need. He played guitar and sang in a moderately popular band called Diesel Disko, but it too was “starting to hit the ceiling of its potential,” he says. He longed for change but was leery of leaving his comfortable life behind.

Inspiration eventually came from that most ubiquitous of Amsterdam objects, the bicycle. He wasn’t a hardcore cyclist, but like most Dutch people, he rode a bike to get around. “We’re cycling all the time,” he tells me. He began to wonder about the bike’s potential—not just for longer journeys, but as a home. He bought a Surly Long Haul Trucker, and eventually embarked on a two-week bikepacking trip to Switzerland. He had found his passion. A year later, he rode from Amsterdam to Singapore, documenting his journey in a book, One Year on a Bike.

Doolaard returned to Amsterdam and threw himself back into work, enjoying both it and urban life. But it wasn’t long before he felt that same itch. So he decided to cycle from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Patagonia. He’d go slower this time, even taking breaks to do freelance design work along the way. In 2016, he set out on the two-year journey, later chronicled in a lavishly illustrated and photo-heavy second book, called, as you might expect, Two Years on a Bike. It’s a freewheeling adventure, filled with Thoreauvian observations—“the ‘good life’ is a mercurial idea rather than a set and secret absolute”—and of course the escapades of Doolaard, who can look like some post-apocalyptic scavenger as he rides dusty and ragged through the Bolivian altiplano.

There were moments, in Chile and Argentina, when he thought of giving up. “The landscape slowly becomes more like Europe,” he says. “And I would always think, OK, what am I doing? I’ve done the deserts. I’ve seen all the culture. I think I’ve seen the best part of it—but then you still have 6,000 kilometers left to cycle.” He kept going, knowing “that the story of the guy who almost cycled to Patagonia is not a story.”

Doolaard is an unabashed aesthete who turns manual labor into visual poetry. This is a man, after all, who admitted to buying a scythe to cut the grass because he saw a character do it in Terrence Malick’s 2019 film A Hidden Life.

Returning to Amsterdam at the end of 2019, Doolaard felt that old familiar desire to roam come back even faster. He was done with cycling—three years on a bike had taken their toll—but a fundamental part of the experience stayed with him. “Traveling by bike makes life very simple,” he says. “You have to really think about everything you bring, because when you go uphill, you have to carry it.” At home he felt surrounded by stuff. “If you open your kitchen drawers and make a list of everything that’s there,” he says, “it just weighs you down.” (I’m again reminded of Thoreau. “My greatest skill,” he wrote, “has been to want but little.”) Doolaard started to wonder if he could live a kind of bikepacking life in one place. “Everything you do,” as he put it in Two Years, “affects the next thing you do.”

So he started, the way many of us do in our dreamier moments, looking at real estate websites like Idealista, which specializes in Spanish properties. He didn’t want to be saddled with a loan, so expensive countries like France and Switzerland were off the table. His price range drove him to a relatively obscure corner of Italy. “It’s the least touristy part of the Alps,” he says, “but equally beautiful.”

There were scores of old stone structures around, used by shepherds as temporary living quarters for themselves and their animals. He found a property he liked—two stone huts with six acres and a view of a valley ringed by mountains—that had been on the market for three years. In 2021, he drove to the plot with his brother to have a look. The owner, an older Frenchman who was a veteran of the Foreign Legion, had been, as Doolaard describes it, “living rough” there now and then. There was no plumbing, but Doolaard and his brother eventually located a leaky water-main connection in a forest on the edge of the property. “I made a bid that afternoon,” he says.

In the beginning it wasn’t easy. On the eve of winter, he was sleeping in a tent. His air mattress leaked. To run the power tools he’d need for the renovation, he had to set up a solar-powered rig. There were insects everywhere, dormice in the walls—“in Dutch we call them riot mice,” he says—and many cubic yards of rock and earth that had to be hauled from the lower levels. His bathroom was the woods; to get water, he hauled up jugs. He hired a local surveyor—a geometra, in Italian—who described all the daunting building codes that applied.

But gradually, episode by episode, through a series of small wins, life got better. He met the few neighbors he has, including an Austrian monk named Johannes Schwarz—also a YouTuber, though his content tends more to deep theological discussions, in German—as well as local farmers who traded him cheese and milk in exchange for letting their cows graze on his land. He learned to navigate Italian hardware stores, aided by Google Translate. He was sympathetic to small-business owners, but found that home-improvement chains better suited his purpose, for a simple reason: more choice.

“At the big Home Depot–type stores, everything is on display,” he says in one video. “With plumbing, you can grab a connection and see, Oh, I need that pipe.” He taught himself plumbing in the store aisle. At the local mom-and-pop stores, by contrast, everything was behind the counter. “You ask, ‘Can I get a pack of nails?’ And they say, ‘What kind?’ ” he jokes.

During one of our conversations, he compares the renovation process to previous adventures. “It’s the same as the bike trip—you win terrain for yourself,” he says. “At the start, I was sleeping in the tent in the cold, and then I had hot water—it’s amazing!” But he rarely chose the easiest path. Not only did Doolaard have to renovate the huts, but he had to fashion an immediately serviceable living space for himself. After staying in the tent for a while, he moved into an old camper, then finally built a sort of cabin within a cabin—a cozy wooden enclosure installed within the stone barn, where he could ride out the winter. Then came a primitive outdoor kitchen, a simple shower. But there was still an infinite number of things to do.

“I have too many ideas,” he tells me. But he leaned into Zen. “The goal for me is just enjoying the view, having a coffee, and working the entire day.” He referred to it as a “beautiful trajectory,” at the end of which would be a nice house, one largely subsidized by the advertising revenue generated by his ever growing viewership. (A few sponsors provided equipment, but he notes that he’s “very selective about it, or else I’d have all sorts of junk here I have to review.”) He tells me that the house itself is secondary to the process of restoring it: “Otherwise you just buy a finished house, right?”

When I ask his friend Wielheesen how he would describe Doolaard, he says: “He doesn’t take shortcuts.” Perhaps the most striking example is the crane. Early on, Doolaard realized that taking down, and ultimately putting back, the massive slabs of stone that formed the roofs was going to be exceedingly difficult to accomplish by himself. The standard approach would be to hire heavy equipment and an operator. Instead, like a latter-day Leonardo, he sketched out a wooden conveyance that could be used to hoist the slabs. The locals found it all very amusing. “I went to the sawmill. The guy who’s the owner, he just hit his head like that,” Doolaard recalls, bringing a fist to his forehead and laughing. “It’s a boy thing,” he says. “The old men are like, ‘Yeah, do it!’ ”

He built the crane, and successfully deployed it—the device groaning under the pressure—to hoist some Slav-like roof stones. But in the end, he didn’t need it for much. As it happened, another solution from the far reaches of the internet soon arrived.